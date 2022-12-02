Growlers Downed 4-2 by Railers

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped the opening game of the weekend in a tight 4-2 loss to the Worcester Railers on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Zach O'Brien (1G, 1A) and Michael Joyaux (2A) both put up multi-point efforts in the loss, while Henrik Tikkanen was the difference for Worcester with a 36 save showing in the Railers net.

These two teams square off once again on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Three Stars:

1. WOR - A. Repaci

2. WOR - H. Tikkanen

3. NFL - Z. O'Brien

