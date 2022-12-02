Wichita Visits Kansas City Tonight

December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder battle the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder battle the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads on the road tonight to start a three-in-three this weekend against Kansas City.

The two teams play tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena and then will finish the weekend on Saturday and Sunday at INTRUST Bank Arena. Tonight is the first time that the Thunder face the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena. Four of the first five games in the season-series are at INTRUST Bank Arena. All-time, Wichita is 82-58-22 against Kansas City and 39-31-15 on the road against the Mavericks.

Both teams lost on Wednesday night. The Mavericks went to Iowa and fell to the Heartlanders, 5-3. The Thunder dropped a 3-2 outcome to the Indy Fuel.

Wichita remains in second place in the Mountain Division with 18 points. Kansas City is in third place with 17 points.

Michal Stinil and Brayden Watts have been on a roll lately. Watts has points in his last eight games, adding two assists on Wednesday night. He assisted on both of Stinil's goals, who also has a point-streak heading into tonight's game. He has seven points (4g, 3a) over his last five and points in nine of his last 10 games.

THUNDERBOLTS...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with three game-winning goals, sixth in shooting percentage (31.6%) and first in power play goals (5)...Mark Liwiski is tied for fourth for rookies with 28 penalty minutes...Evan Buitenhuis is third in saves (331)...Wichita is 6-1-2 in one-goal games...

MAVERICKS NOTES - Former Thunder forward Jeremy McKenna was named as the ECHL Player of the Week from his performance last week in Rapid City. He had six points (4g, 2a) in three games in the Black Hills. He is third in the league with 22 points. Tristan Mullin is third in the league in goals with 11.

Saturday is Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Hajoca. Help us win in our competition against the Kansas City Mavericks. The losing team will have to keep a stuffed animal in their office with the opposing team's jersey for the rest of the season. All the donated stuffed animals will be distributed by the team to those in need for the holiday. Click here to buy tickets.

Bid on the TMNT jerseys live on the DASH Auction App, presented by J.P. Weigand & Sons Auction Division. The auction is currently live and will run until Saturday, December 3. Click here to place your bid.

The holidays are coming fast. There's no better way to take care of the Thunder fan in your life with a holiday package with us. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.