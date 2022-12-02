Idaho Defeats Utah 5-4 on Friday Night in Boise
December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Boise, Idaho - Johnny Walker scored 2 goals for the Utah Grizzlies but the Idaho Steelheads got a game winning power play goal from Colton Kehler with 8:29 left in regulation as they defeated the Grizzlies 5-4 on a Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.
There were 4 goals scored in a 1 minute 3 second stretch in the first period. Idaho's Jordan Kawaguchi scored his 4th of the season 1:30 in. 17 seconds later Utah's Christian Simeone tied it up unassisted. Zane Franklin retook the lead for Idaho 2:16 in. 13 seconds later Johnny Walker tied it up at 2-2. The score was tied 2-2 after 1 period with Idaho outshooting Utah 16 to 7.
Idaho's Ryan Dmowski scored his 12th goal of the campaign 8:06 into the second period. 47 seconds later Utah's Dylan Fitze tied the game from the right circle. Idaho took a 4-3 lead when Kawaguchi scored his 2nd goal of the night on a power play tally 15:10 in. 2 minutes 12 seconds later Johnny Walker scored his 2nd of the night for Utah. It was Walker's second 2 goal game of the season. The score was deadlocked 4-4 after 2 periods.
Kehler's third period power play goal was the difference in the game. Idaho was 2 for 5 on the man advantage. Utah was 0 for 1. Idaho outshot Utah 50 to 22.
Both teams will meet at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday night. Face-off is at 7:10 pm. Utah is at Jacksonville on December 7, 9-10. Next homestand for the Grizzlies is on December 17-18 vs Kansas City. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Jordan Kawaguchi (Idaho) - 2 goals, 2 shots.
2. Johnny Walker (Utah) - 2 goals, +1, 3 shots.
3. Zane Franklin (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
