Idaho's Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Idaho Steelheads goaltender Jake Kupsky

(Idaho Steelheads) Idaho Steelheads goaltender Jake Kupsky(Idaho Steelheads)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jake Kupsky of the Idaho Steelheads has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November.

Kupsky went 5-1-0 with two shutouts, a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .948 in six appearances during the month.

The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in five of his appearances while making at least 25 saves on four occasions. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Nov. 6 after going 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963 in three appearances.

A native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Kupsky is 6-1-0 in seven appearances with the Steelheads this season and leads the ECHL with three shutouts, a 1.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955.

Kupsky has seen action in 65 career ECHL games with Idaho, Greenville and South Carolina posting an overall record of 32-26-3 with seven shutouts, a 2.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. He also has played 32 career games with Pensacola in the Southern Professional Hockey League where he is 19-8-4 with two shutouts, a 2.22 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919.

Prior to turning pro, Kupsky appeared in 59 career games at Union College where he went 23-22-5 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Runner-Up: Luke Cavellin, Newfoundland (5-1-0, 1.65 GAA, .944 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Daniil Chechelev (Rapid City), Sebastian Cossa (Toledo), Taylor Gauthier (Wheeling) and Henrik Tikkanen (Worcester).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.