Perry Shines in Rabbits' Debut, Greenville Tops Atlanta for Fourth Straight Win
December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Chase Perry's 36-save performance led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to top the Atlanta Gladiators 2-1 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night, as Greenville recored its fourth straight victory.
In a first period that started with frantic back-and-forth action, the Swamp Rabbits scored the opening goal at 11:42, as Nikita Pavlychev netted his team-leading 12th of the of the season. At 16:14, Atlanta leveled the game, as Cody Sylvester scored a backside, tip-in goal.
The second period period saw the Swamp Rabbits recapture the advantage, as Alex Ierullo one-timed his seventh of the season into the Atlanta goal for the 2-1 lead, after Max Martin kept the puck in the offensive end and fed the puck to Ierullo.
Late in the third, with the Gladiators net empty for a six-on-five advantage, Swamp Rabbits goaltender Chase Perry, who made his Greenville debut on the night, made a highlight reel save to keep the Swamp Rabbits in front before the final horn. At the buzzer, Perry stopped 36 of 37 Atlanta shots in the win.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 9-5-3-0 while the Gladiators fall to 9-6-1-0.
The Swamp Rabbits remain at home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on December 2, to welcome the Atlanta Gladiators to Greenville for the first time this season at 7:05 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
