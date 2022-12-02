ECHL Transactions - December 2

December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 2, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Barret Kirwin, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Colin Theisen, F assigned by Tucson

Allen:

Add Jack Combs, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Peressini, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Matt McLeod, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Tristan Pelletier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve

Add Louie Rowe, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefano Giliati, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Adam Scheel, G activated from reserve

Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Kudla, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Kupsky, G loaned to Abbotsford

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Dan McGuire, G added as EBUG

Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D activated from reserve

Add Reid Stefanson, F activated from reserve

Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve

Delete Stan Basisty, G released as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Jack Badini, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Andrew Sturtz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brayden Guy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Reading:

Add Adrien Beraldo, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve

Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Kaplan, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Romeo, D traded to Allen

Savannah:

Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Will Riedell, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Michael Kim, D assigned by Hershey

Add Kevin O'Neil, F returned from loan to Hershey

Delete Matt Anderson, D placed on reserve

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Toledo:

Add Eemil Viro, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Donovan Sebrango, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit (a

Add Max Milosek, G activated from reserve

Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Thomas Sigouin, G activated from reserve

Delete Riley McKay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)

Utah:

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Andrew Nielsen, D returned from loan to San Diego

Delete Cam Strong, F placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Wright, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Gianluca Esteves, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Taylor Gauthier, G activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from reserve

Add Zack Hoffman, D activated from reserve

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Anthony Repaci, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Derek Osik, F activated from reserve

Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.