ECHL Transactions - December 2
December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 2, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wichita:
Barret Kirwin, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Colin Theisen, F assigned by Tucson
Allen:
Add Jack Combs, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Peressini, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Matt McLeod, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Tristan Pelletier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve
Add Louie Rowe, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefano Giliati, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Adam Scheel, G activated from reserve
Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Kudla, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Kupsky, G loaned to Abbotsford
Iowa:
Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Dan McGuire, G added as EBUG
Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D activated from reserve
Add Reid Stefanson, F activated from reserve
Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve
Delete Stan Basisty, G released as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Jack Badini, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Andrew Sturtz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brayden Guy, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)
Reading:
Add Adrien Beraldo, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve
Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Kaplan, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Romeo, D traded to Allen
Savannah:
Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Will Riedell, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Michael Kim, D assigned by Hershey
Add Kevin O'Neil, F returned from loan to Hershey
Delete Matt Anderson, D placed on reserve
Delete Carter Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)
Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Toledo:
Add Eemil Viro, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Donovan Sebrango, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit (a
Add Max Milosek, G activated from reserve
Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Thomas Sigouin, G activated from reserve
Delete Riley McKay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)
Utah:
Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Andrew Nielsen, D returned from loan to San Diego
Delete Cam Strong, F placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Wright, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Gianluca Esteves, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Taylor Gauthier, G activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from reserve
Add Zack Hoffman, D activated from reserve
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Anthony Repaci, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Derek Osik, F activated from reserve
Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 2, 2022
- Vaive, Caporusso Reach Milestones in Loss to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rush Fight Back, Beat Allen 6-5 - Rapid City Rush
- Watts Tallies Overtime Winner at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Perry Shines in Rabbits' Debut, Greenville Tops Atlanta for Fourth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tim Doherty's Pair Leads Mariners Over Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Rush Fight Back, Beat Allen 6-5 - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers Come Back to Win Overtime Slugfest, 6-5 - Wheeling Nailers
- Kim Records Three Points In Stingrays' Victory Over The Icemen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Halted by Mariners, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Snag Early Lead, Royals Climb Back to Win - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits Edge Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Broetzman Scores Twice for Heartlanders in 4-2 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Open First Three-In-Three with 4-2 Win over Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Downed 4-2 by Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - December 2 - ECHL
- Idaho's Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Jake Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- O'Brien Named ECHL Player of the Month for November - Newfoundland Growlers
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wright Recalled to Colorado. Grizz in Boise for Weekend Set - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, December 2 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: at Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Visits Kansas City Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Theisen Reassigned to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Iowa's Pastujov Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Lions vs Heartlanders Tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Open Weekend on the Road in Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Billy Jerry - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Open Two-Game Series with Admirals at Home - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.