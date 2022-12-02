Broetzman Scores Twice for Heartlanders in 4-2 Loss

December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Trois-Riviéres, QC - The Iowa Heartlanders started their five-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Trois-Riviéres Lions Friday at Colisée Vidéotron. Alec Broetzman scored twice, his first career multi-goal performance, giving him four goals this regular season.

The Lions scored the game's first three goals in the final seven minutes of the first and led, 3-0, after 20 minutes.

After Trois Riviéres made it 4-0, the Heartlanders pounced. At 3:46 of the frame, Yuki Miura slammed the puck to the left slot for Broetzman. He sniped it short-side and to the top shelf. He has scored goals in back-to-back games.

Broetzman scored again out of a net-mouth scramble, set up by Tommy Parrottino and Brendan Robbins, with three minutes to go. That cut the deficit to two and was the game's final goal. Iowa out shot the Lions, 19-6, in the final period.

Philip Desrosiers made 32 saves for his first victory of the season

Trevin Kozlowski blocked 12 saves to start the game, then Corbin Kaczperski came on relief for a perfect final 38 minutes, blocking 15 shots.

Iowa went three-for-three on the penalty kill.

The Heartlanders continue a five-game road trip against the at the Trois-Rivières Lions on Sat., Dec. 2 at 2:00 p.m. The team plays five straight north of the border, which includes three games at the Newfoundland Growlers.

View the Heartlanders' full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

The Heartlanders are next at home to take on Kalamazoo for the club's only three home games in December. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10:35 AM, the Heartlanders host their first-ever Field Trip Day, presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. The game features an educational component for participating school districts to enhance school curriculums. Fans are also welcome to come to the game by contacting the Heartlanders ticket office.

On Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:05 p.m., it's the first Rose Friday of the season as the Heartlanders will show off their rose alternate jerseys against the Wings in a contest presented by Mercy Iowa City. The game features a Player Card Giveaway, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission (first 500 fans receive a trading card pack).

On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo, the Heartlanders are back for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Bring your Teddy Bears to throw on the ice after the first Heartlanders goal. The bears that are thrown on the ice will be donated to Toys For Tots for families in need this holiday season. Also wear your ugly sweater for a chance to win in-game activations and prizes. The Heartlanders will give out Fanbangos courtesy of Steindler for all fans in attendance.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.