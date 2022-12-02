Fuel Win In Overtime

TULSA - The Indy Fuel took on the Tulsa Oilers for the second of their three-game series in Tulsa, their third game in as many days. Both teams were tied with 34 shots overall in the match, but the Fuel never let Tulsa take the lead and ultimately got the win 5-4 in overtime.

The Indy Fuel lead the first period in shots (14-12) and goals. The Fuel's first goal came from a Spencer Watson to Seamus Malone power play effort after Tulsa's Adam Samuelsson was called for tripping. The Oilers' only goal of the period came from a penalty shot by Eddie Matsushima at 10:34 after Fuel defenseman Cam Bakker interfered with a preceding scoring opportunity by Matsushima. Indy took their lead back quickly however, with Spencer Watson scoring an equal-strength goal at 12:14.

The tables turned in the second period both in shots (13-10, Tulsa) and goals scored. After the Fuel killed a brief 5-on-3 penalty, the Oilers' Ryley Lindgren scored on a 5-on-4 power play tying the game 4:45 into the middle frame. At 4:49, Samuelsson was called for a slashing penalty, which paved the way for Indy's Bryan Lemos to give the Fuel back their lead at 5:16. Tulsa's Jimmy Soper went on to score an equal-strength goal just under the halfway mark, and the period ended in a 3-3 tie.

The third period was evenly matched in all regards, with both teams notching nine shots and one goal each. Tulsa's Dylan Sadowy was called for high-sticking and Lemos took advantage of that opportunity with his second power play goal of the game. Less than a minute later, the Oilers' Michael Farren tied it up. The third period, and regulation time, ended in a tie at 4-4.

Overtime was short and sweet. The Fuel only had one shot, but that's all it took for Cooper Zech to score the game-winner just 37 seconds in. This brought Zech's points total for the evening to three, as he had assists on both Malone's goal and Lemos' second.

Tonight's overtime win was the Fuel's first of the season and their fourth straight win in a row, all on the road. The Fuel currently lead the league in road wins at eight. They sit at first place in the Central Division and are second overall in the Western Conference.

