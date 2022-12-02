Swamp Rabbits Edge Gladiators

December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-5-3-0) scored early in the second period and it turned out to be the winner as the Atlanta Gladiators (9-6-1-0) could not find an equalizer in a 2-1 loss Friday evening at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Highlights of Atlanta's 2-1 loss to Greenville

First Star: Alex Ierullo (GVL) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Second Star: Chase Perry (GVL) - 36 saves

Third Star: Nikita Pavlychev (GVL) - 1 goal

Greenville opened the scoring midway through the first period courtesy of Nikita Pavlychev (8:18). Pavlychev was able to jump on a rebound in front of the Atlanta net to make it 1-0.

After killing off an extended Greenville power play Cody Sylvester drew Atlanta even late in the first (3:46). Sylvester drove the net and tipped home a Reece Vitelli shot for his seventh of the season.

The Swamp Rabbits regained their lead early in the second period when Alex Ierullo finished off a one-timer to make it 2-1 (14:08).

In the third period, both teams traded scoring opportunities but to no avail. Atlanta pulled goaltender Tyler Parks with just over a minute and a half remaining in the third period but could not pull even.

Chase Perry made 36 saves for the Swamp Rabbits in the victory, meanwhile Tyler Parks turned aside 27 shots for Atlanta in the loss.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.