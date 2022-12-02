Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Billy Jerry

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Billy Jerry to an ECHL contract.

Jerry, 25, joins the Railersafter being released by the Adirondack Thunder on November 15th. In six games with Adirondack this season, Jerry recorded two penalty minutes along with a -6 +/- rating. During the 2021-22 season, the River Falls, WI native joined theAdirondack Thunder for fifteen games after finishing his season with Long Island University. With Adirondack, scored six points (4-2-6), recorded six penalty minutes, and totaled a -4 +/- rating. The 6-4, 190lb forward notched 31 points (14-17-31) in 34 games played with the LIU Sharks during his one season with the program as its captain. Jerry spent the prior four years with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute from 2017-18 to 2020-21. With RPI, he scored 17 points (10-7-17) in 88 games played. Before playing collegiate hockey, Jerry played in 70 games across three years with the Madison Capitols of the USHL. With the Capitols, he scored 26 points (14-12-26) and recorded 41 minutes to go along with a -14 +/- rating.

Jerry has joined the team in St. John's for this weekend's series against the Growlers.

