Royals Down Admirals in Comeback Win at Home, 6-3

December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals' Kamerin Nault

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals' Kamerin Nault(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals, 6-3, Friday, December 2nd at Santander Arena. The Royals improved to 10-5-1 and earned their third consecutive win through the resounding efforts of Max Newton and Trey Bradley who each scored multi-goal games while Kamerin Nault led the stat sheet for Reading with three points (3 A). Nolan Maier saved 24 of 27 shots faced for his fifth-straight win as a Royal (5-2-1). Admirals' goalie Tomas Vomacka saved 30 of 35 shots faced and suffered his eighth loss of the season (0-8-0).

The Admirals broke open the scoring 37 seconds into the game on Brett Van Os first of three points in the game. Van Os shot a centering pass from Cody Milan past Maier's blocker for the second fastest goal scored against the Royals to open a game this season (Orrin Centazzo, NFL: 21 seconds - 10/29/22). Van Os helped the Admirals extend their lead halfway through the period with the primary assist on Tag Bertuzzi's team leading sixth goal of the season.

Bradley answered Norfolk's early two-goal lead with his first of two goals in the game. A wrist shot snapped over the sprawled out Vomacka cut Reading's deficit to one goal after the first period, 2-1.

The Royals took the lead on three goal second period while holding Norfolk scoreless for the full middle frame of play. Brendan Hoffmann evened the score 68 seconds into the period with a deflection past Vomacka while Jacob Gaucher scored on Reading's second of three power plays in the game 11:31 into the second period to take the lead, 3-2.

After Newton extended Reading's lead to two goals with a one-time blast to cap off a tic-tac-toe feed between himself, Nault, Charlie Gerard, Norfolk brought the game back within a goal 6:14 into the third period. Van Os connected with Denis Smirnov on an odd man rush into Reading's zone and watched as Smirnov picked the top shelf of Maier's net for the forwards first goal as an Admiral.

Reading scored an insurance goal to put them up by a pair over the Admrials on Newton's second goal of the game. Nault earned an assist on Newton's team leading 11th goal of the season for his first three-assist game of his professional career. Additionally, the assist was the 75th point of Nault's professional career.

Bradley earned a milestone of his own with his empty net goal scored with 2:09 remaining in regulation. The two-goal game tallied Bradley's 49th and 50th professional career goals and his second multi-goal game of the season.

The Royals tied their season-high for most goals in a game this season (6) and erased a two-goal deficit to go on and win for the second time this season after previously defeating the Maine Mariners. 5-3, after trailing by two goals in the first period on Friday, November 11th.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.