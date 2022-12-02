Watts Tallies Overtime Winner at Kansas City

December 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrate win

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrate win(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita climbed back from another 2-0 deficit on Friday night, winning in overtime against Kansas City, 3-2 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Brayden Watts tallied the game-winner just 1:33 into the extra session. Connor Walters finished with two assists while Evan Buitenhuis made 27 saves in the winning effort.

Cole Coskey gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead just 1:49 into the opening period. He made move around a Thunder defenseman and followed up his own rebound for his sixth of the year.

Jeremy McKenna made 2-0 at 10:30. He beat a Thunder defender near the left circle and fired a shot past Buitenhuis for his 11th of the year.

In the second, Stefan Fournier redirected a shot from Zack Hoffman at 17:27 and cut the lead the 2-1. The goal was reviewed for possible interference, but it was allowed to stand.

Dylan MacPherson tied the game at 7:24 of the third. Jay Dickman made a terrific play as he came off the left wall, sucked two players to him and found MacPherson at the top of the crease.

Wichita was awarded a five-minute power play just a few minutes later when Ryan Harrison was called for boarding on Dominic Dockery. The Thunder couldn't get much going and took a penalty at 6:11 when Quinn Preston was called for interference. Neither team could find the net and the game headed into overtime.

Watts tallied his 10th of the season at 1:33 of overtime when he took a pass from Preston at the top of the left circle, toe-dragged around Hugo Roy and fired a shot past Shane Starrett.

Wichita improved to 5-2 in games decided in overtime. Kansas City dropped to 1-2 in games past regulation. The Thunder also claimed their fourth win when trailing by a 2-0 margin.

Watts extended his point-streak to nine games and has scored the last two overtime winning-goals for the Thunder. Fournier recorded his seventh of the year and needs four more to reach 100 ECHL goals for his career.

Wichita returns home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to host Kansas City.

