Stingrays Sign Ben Hawerchuk

July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has signed forward Ben Hawerchuk to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Hawerchuk, 26, puts pen to paper with the Stingrays after being acquired in a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones. Hawerchuk's acquisition completed a November 25, 2023 trade in which the Stingrays sent defenseman Cole Fraser to Cincinnati in exchange for future considerations.

The King City, Ontario native becomes the third forward to sign with South Carolina for the 2024-25 season, joining Josh Wilkins and Ryan Leibold.

"I like Ben's game. He will bring an element to our team that I think is really important," said Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "His numbers are good, but what he brings to the game is so much more than goals and assists. He can score and be a thorn in the other team's side. He can play all different styles and make plays with the puck, but he also has a physical and an emotional side that I think will be valuable in making it difficult on the opponents."

Hawerchuk is entering his sixth season of professional hockey and has 104 games of ECHL experience. Last season, he skated in seven games for the Cyclones and tallied eight points (two goals, six assists).

From 2021-2023, Hawerchuk was a frequent opponent of the Stingrays as a member of the Jacksonville Icemen. Hawerchuk accumulated 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) and 156 penalty minutes in 83 regular season games with Jacksonville, and he helped them win playoff rounds in both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. In 18 career ECHL playoff games, Hawerchuk has six points (three goals, three assists) and 23 penalty minutes.

"I'm excited to join the Stingrays," Hawerchuk said. "I've heard great things about the team and the city and had great conversations with Coach Nightingale. I'm looking forward to getting the season started."

Hawerchuk's professional career has also included stints in Sweden, Italy, and the United Kingdom. He has skated in 51 career games overseas, split between Östersunds IK (HockeyEttan), Meran/Merano (AlpsHL), and the Fife Flyers (EIHL).

Hawerchuk's father, Dale Hawerchuk, was a five-time NHL All-Star and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001. Sadly, he passed away in 2020 due to stomach cancer at the age of 57.

"He had a huge influence on me," Ben Hawerchuk said of his father. "He coached me for five years in juniors, and I learned a lot from him. He was one of my best friends. It's tough with him not being here anymore, but he instilled a lot of good lessons in me."

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 6:05 p.m.

