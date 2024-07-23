Oilers Re-Sign Two-Day Defenseman Duggie Lagrone
July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced the re-signing of offensive defenseman Duggie Lagrone for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday.
Lagrone, 30, returns to Tulsa after leading the Oilers in plus-minus (20) last season, while adding 35 points (4a, 31a) in 71 games. In 143 games as an Oiler, the right-handed defenseman claims 65 points (14g, 51a), missing only one game in Maroon and Navy since joining the team.
"Duggie is a consummate pro," said head coach Rob Murray. "He is a great teammate that gives great effort every night. He and Mike McKee were a pair last year that were great at shutting down the opponent's top line and picked up on the chemistry they had before instantly. He chips in the odd goal and contributes offensively, and his impact extends beyond the ice. He is a very visible face in the community and is a fan favorite. It was an easy decision to bring him back for another season."
Lagrone's 10 goals in 2021-22 led all Oilers defensemen, and he adds three assists in 11 postseason games during his Oilers' career. In between his two seasons in Tulsa, The Plano, Texas native played 11 games with the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL in an injury-shortened 2022-23 campaign.
Prior to turning pro, the 5'9, 180 lbs. defenseman played collegiately, playing in 33 games with Colorado College before transferring to SUNY-Geneseo. Lagrone was nearly a point-per-game blueliner with the Knights, compiling 52 points (13g, 39a) in 55 games, earning multiple conference awards and First-Team All-American honors in 2018-19.
In juniors, Lagrone was an NAHL champion in 2013-14, winning the Robertson Cup with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
Tulsa hosts its first-ever preseason game at the WeStreet Ice Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:05 p.m.
The Oilers then open the regular season at home on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Rapid City Rush at the BOK Center. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.
--
