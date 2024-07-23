Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

July 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)







This past week the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Elks fired Head Coach and General Manager Chris Jones, the ECHL expansion Tahoe Knight Monsters became the affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, and the Billings Outlaws won ArenaBowl XXXIII. Highlights from this week come from the Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, The Arena League, European League of Football, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Women's National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Canadian Premier League, California League, Southern League, Eastern League, Premier Lacrosse League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Edmonton Elks have parted ways with General Manager and Head Coach Chris Jones. Jones was hired by the Elks in December of 2021 and guided the team to a combined record of 8-33 over the course of two-plus seasons (2022 (4-14), 2023 (4-14), 2024 (0-5)). It was his second stint with the Club, after previously serving as head coach from 2014 to 2015, which included a Grey Cup championship in 2015. Geroy Simon takes over as interim general manager, while Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Jarious Jackson becomes the team's interim head coach. Jackson will retain his offensive play calling duties. "Chris worked extremely hard to improve our football team over the last several seasons and we thank him for that," Elks President and CEO Rick LeLacheur said. "There's no question we're a better team today than we were the previous two seasons, but ultimately this is a results-based business and the wins haven't materialized."

The Edmonton Elks have parted ways with General Manager and Head Coach Chris Jones. Geroy Simon takes over as interim general manager, while Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Jarious Jackson becomes the team's interim head coach. CFL Insider Farhan Lalji joins SC with Jay Onrait to discuss.

Arena Football League

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 Arena Football League (AFL) season, Billings Outlaws triumphed over Albany Firebirds with a score of 46-41 in ArenaBowl XXXIII at the American Dream Mall. AFL Commissioner Jeff Fisher praised the intensity and excitement of the championship game, stating, "This game had all the hallmarks of a true championship showdown - hard-hitting action, fast-paced play, high scoring, and incredible passion. This is the level of competition we expect to see in the AFL every game as we move into next season." AFL CEO Chris Chetty acknowledged the challenges and achievements of the season, sharing, "It was never going to be easy, and it wasn't always going to be popular, but we made it to the ArenaBowl with the top two teams in the league. Congratulations to the players and coaches on both teams for their worthy and entertaining effort. This game has energized me to begin building the AFL of the future. Just like the players and the game, we aim to be bigger, faster, and better. 2025 is on the clock!"

AFL CEO Chris Chetty acknowledged the challenges and achievements of the season, sharing, "It was never going to be easy, and it wasn't always going to be popular, but we made it to the ArenaBowl with the top two teams in the league. Congratulations to the players and coaches on both teams for their worthy and entertaining effort. This game has energized me to begin building the AFL of the future. Just like the players and the game, we aim to be bigger, faster, and better. 2025 is on the clock!"

United Football League

The Houston Roughnecks and the United Football League announced the hiring of Will Lewis as the team's general manager. Lewis' appointment follows the recent retirement of Lionel Vital following the 2024 season. "Having played in Houston in the mid-80's with the Houston Gamblers, then having a chance to work with June Jones as the assistant general manager with the 2020 Houston Roughnecks, I can't wait to get back to H-Town and take care of business," said Will Lewis, general manager of the Houston Roughnecks. "I look forward to working alongside Head Coach CJ Johnson to build a competitive roster that our passionate Houston fan base can be excited about!"

Lewis, who most recently worked as the Director of Player Personnel with the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas in 2023, got his start in the front office with the Green Bay Packers, serving as a scout for the 1997 season.

The United Football League held its 2024 UFL College Draft with each team selecting the rights to 10 players. All UFL teams will hold exclusive rights to the players selected in today's draft until the player reports to the team.

Indoor Football League

IFL Plays of the Week 18

The Arena League

Breanna Reinhart explains the influence behind the Eau Claire Jammers' name and logo

European League of Football

Top 10 Plays of Week 9

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Tahoe Knight Monsters announced the club has entered an affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights and the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights. The partnership was announced during a special event held at Bally's Lake Tahoe. "We are very proud to be a part of the Golden Knights and Silver Knights families," Knight Monsters Co-Owner David Hodges said. "Hockey in Nevada has continued to grow over the last seven-plus years and we're excited to get going in late October." "Two critical goals in our organization are to develop strong hockey players and grow the game of hockey in Nevada," said Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon. "Our new partnership with Tahoe ensures that our prospects will progress in a first-class environment, and our Hockey Operations personnel will work with a great business staff to bring an exciting product to a new fanbase. We are very pleased to welcome the Knight Monsters here to Nevada."

The Tahoe Knight Monsters Enter Affiliation Agreement with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights. They also announced their mascot, Tessie, and released their jerseys!

American Hockey League

The Charlotte Checkers announced that Zawyer Sports & Entertainment has acquired a controlling interest in the team. Michael Kahn, the team's current CEO who has held majority ownership since 2006, will remain as the largest minority partner. The Checkers' day-to-day business operations and front office staff will not change as a result of the ownership transfer. We are excited to welcome the Charlotte Checkers to the Zawyer Sports family, said Zawyer Sports & Entertainment CEO Andy Kaufmann. The Checkers are a team rich with history and an incredible fan base and we are honored to do our part in making Checkers Nation proud - not just on game days, but all year long in this very special community. We have already made an impact here in the community with Gastonia Baseball, and we are eager to grow our footprint in the region by providing local families with quality entertainment, community outreach and competitive hockey.

Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, the current ownership group for the Gastonia Baseball Club, acquired a "controlling interest" in the Charlotte Checkers

Professional Women's Hockey League

2024 first overall Draft Pick Sarah Fillier is in an Empire State of Mind.

Western Hockey League

The Spokane Chiefs have named the WHL's all-time leader in winning percentage (.742), Brad Lauer, as the team's new head coach ahead of the 2024-25 season. Lauer has signed a multi-year contract and becomes the 16th full-time head coach in franchise history. "I would like to thank owner Bobby Brett, President Mark Miles and General Manager Matt Bardsley for this opportunity to be the next head coach of the Spokane Chiefs," Lauer said. "I'm grateful and excited to lead a team with such a rich hockey history. During this process, I had great conversations with Matt regarding the organization, community and direction of the team. I'm looking forward to working with our players and staff to reach our full potential." The Humboldt, Saskatchewan native has spent the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Jets of the National Hockey League as an Assistant Coach. Prior to that, Lauer spent four seasons as the bench boss for the Edmonton Oil Kings, where he led the team to a WHL Championship in 2021-22 - their third Ed Chynoweth Cup in franchise history. Under Lauer's guidance, the Oil Kings posted a 154-46-13-10 record highlighted by a historic 2021-22 season, which saw new franchise records for longest win-streak in a single season (14 games) and best winning percentage (.765).

The Spokane Chiefs have named Brad Lauer as their new head coach.

The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce Dan DaSilva has been promoted to become the 19th head coach in franchise history. This move comes after Brennan Sonne accepted a position with Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League. DaSilva, a 39-year-old native of Saskatoon, joined the Blades coaching staff prior to the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach. After two seasons, DaSilva earned the designation of associate coach alongside Brennan Sonne, where he helped lead the Blades to their fifth Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as the Western Hockey League's top team in the regular season. "When we got the news about Brennan taking a job in the AHL it was obvious to us that Dan was more than ready for this opportunity," said general manager Colin Priestner. "It was a quick and easy decision for me to offer him the job as head coach. He has learned from one of the best coaches I've ever seen over the last three years and his respect and love from the players is universally shared."

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

A'ja Wilson scored 22 points and New York's Breanna Stewart netted a team-high 31, but it wasn't enough as the WNBA All-Stars came away with a 117-109 victory in the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Arike Ogunbowale scored an All-Star Game record 34 points to lead the WNBA All-Stars who benefited from 14 Team USA turnovers which they flipped into 15 points.

Watch the highlights as Arike Ogunbowale scores 34 PTS with 8 3PM to set the WNBA All-Star Game scoring record.

Watch as Caitlin Clark sets a new WNBA record for assists in a game with 19 vs. the Dallas Wings.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

14-year-old Cavan Sullivan made history by becoming not only the youngest player in MLS history but also the youngest player in American professional sports league history after he came on for the Philadelphia Union.

National Women's Soccer League

The ownership group behind Cleveland's forthcoming MLS Next Pro team and prospective National Women's Soccer League bid say they've found a place to train. Cleveland Soccer Group, also known as Cleveland Pro Soccer, announced Friday they have put an offer to purchase the entire site of the shuttered Notre Dame College in South Euclid to use as the headquarters and training facilities of both teams.

USL Super League

Spokane Zephyr FC elevated their roster by adding former Gonzaga Bulldog Sophia "Sophie" Braun, who comes on a loan from the Kansas City Current. This is the first-ever National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to USL Super League loan. While wearing a Gonzaga Bulldogs jersey, Braun made 82 appearances from 2018-2022. Her career as a Zag lasted four seasons, and her play proved to be strong enough to warrant multiple All-West Coast Conference team selections, earning First Team honors in her sophomore and senior year, and made the All-WCC Second Team in her junior season. She totaled eight goals and three assists from her position of center-back, and helped lead her team to a 10-3-5 record and had a huge hand in forcing 11 clean sheets. "I could not be more excited for the opportunity to play for a city that I've called home," said Braun. "I'm so grateful to be surrounded by friends and family while doing what I love most. Soccer has and always will belong in Spokane and I can't wait to get started!"

Canadian Premier League

Highlights from week 15 of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season

Major Arena Soccer League

The Empire Strykers today announced they have secured the services of reigning Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) MVP and free agent Genaro Castillo through 2026-27, pending visa approval. Castillo, who joins the Strykers on the heels of leading the Monterrey Flash to a perfect regular season record of 24-0-0 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses), promises to form a lethal attacking duo along with fellow Mexican standout and two-time FIFA World Cup veteran Marco Fabian. "I am grateful to God and to the Strykers for giving me this opportunity to join the club," said the Mexican star in Spanish. "I also want to thank the Monterrey Flash for providing me with a stage to show myself and for paving the way forward. I am very happy and excited for this new challenge, and I will give it my all so we can have a successful season and bring home the Ron Newman Cup trophy."

BASEBALL

California League

Modesto Nuts no longer playing at John Thurman Field after 2024

It's unclear where the team will move once the season is over.

Southern League

Braves No. 9 prospect Drue Hackenberg strikes out a career-high 16 batters across seven innings for Double-A Mississippi

Eastern League

Mets No. 4 prospect Ryan Clifford clobbers his 14th homer of the season, 13th for Double-A Binghamton

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

TOP 10 Highlights from Week 7

National Lacrosse League

The San Diego Seals have re-signed forward and team captain Wes Berg to a brand-new three-year contract. Berg is coming off an outstanding 2023-24 season in which he racked up 108 points, second-most in a season in team history, while helping lead the Seals to a record-tying 14-win season. Berg's 108 points were sixth-most in the NLL. His 67 assists led the team and were tied for seventh in the NLL, while his 41 goals were second on the team and tied for 12th in the League. "Wes is not only a team leader and team captain, but he's also one of our most valuable players and it's great to know that he'll be wearing Seals colors for the next three seasons," said Seals General Manager and Head Coach Patrick Merrill. "Wes plays the game relentlessly from end to end and he really gets our guys going. Players like Wes are the ones you need to win championships and that's exactly what we're aiming to do here in San Diego."

The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a three-year contract with 2020 NLL Goaltender of the Year and 2024 NLL Goaltender of the Year finalist Doug Jamieson, pending league approval. Jamieson has been instrumental to the FireWolves organization's success since it moved to Albany in 2021. The 27-year-old from Six Nations, ON was tremendous in net during the 2023-24 season as he led the FireWolves to the 2024 NLL Finals. Jamieson is a fan favorite and having him in the Capital Region for three more years gives the FireWolves a great opportunity to win an NLL Championship. "I'm so excited to be able to sign back in Albany for three years with the same organization that drafted me," said Jamieson. "I'm looking forward to competing for a championship in the years to come with this group and seeing the fan base grow in Albany."

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

The Orlando Valkyries announce that Kazmiere "Kaz" Brown will return to the team on a one-year agreement. Brown was a leader on the floor for the Valkyries throughout the team's inaugural season and found herself near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories. She finished second in the PVF in blocks (68), average blocks per set (0.67), and kills (213), and was third in the league in kill percentage (0.443) and hitting percentage (0.333). Brown's efforts on the court earned her one of the league's major awards, as she was named the inaugural PVF Middle Blocker of the Year, as well as Second Team All-League honors. "I'm thrilled to be returning to Orlando for my second season in the PVF," said Brown. "I believe in this organization and I'm looking forward to continuing to build on the work we did last season."

The Omaha Supernovas have announced the re-signing of Thomas Robson as assistant coach for the upcoming Pro Volleyball Federation season. Robson returns to Omaha after helping the Supernovas to the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship on May 18, 2024, when Omaha swept the Grand Rapids Rise at the CHI Health Center.

Robson thrived in his first season in professional volleyball, stepping up to become an assistant coach once Laura "Bird" Kuhn was moved to Interim Head Coach on Feb. 6. The Wisconsin native will once again serve under Kuhn, who was officially named head coach on July 1, removing her interim status. "I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to the Supernovas which has proven to be an elite franchise in professional volleyball," Robson said. "Winning the championship last season was special and having the opportunity to run it back with Bird and continue to develop as a coach was something I couldn't turn down. It couldn't be a better time to be a part of NovasNation!"

Ultimate Frisbeee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 12 of the 2024 UFA regular season!

Did we miss anything newsworthy or fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 23, 2024

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.