Supernovas Re-Sign Thomas Robson as Assistant Coach

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas have announced the re-signing of Thomas Robson as assistant coach for the upcoming Pro Volleyball Federation season. Robson returns to Omaha after helping the Supernovas to the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship on May 18, 2024, when Omaha swept the Grand Rapids Rise at the CHI Health Center.

Robson thrived in his first season in professional volleyball, stepping up to become an assistant coach once Laura "Bird" Kuhn was moved to Interim Head Coach on Feb. 6. The Wisconsin native will once again serve under Kuhn, who was officially named head coach on July 1, removing her interim status.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to the Supernovas which has proven to be an elite franchise in professional volleyball," Robson said. "Winning the championship last season was special and having the opportunity to run it back with Bird and continue to develop as a coach was something I couldn't turn down. It couldn't be a better time to be a part of NovasNation!"

Robson will head down to Phoenix in September to coach in the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball League before returning to Omaha for the 2025 PVF season, which is set to begin in January.

Robson brings plenty of experience as he enters his second season in Omaha. Robson spent the 2022 collegiate season as the volunteer assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin under Head Coach Kelly Sheffield, aiding the Badgers to an Elite Eight appearance. Robson got his start at NAIA's Viterbo University, playing on the men's team before joining the coaching staff for the women's volleyball team. The V-Hawks went 89-19 during his time as a coach on staff, producing nine All-Americans and three regional players of the year.

The Supernovas will return to the CHI Health Center for the second season of the Pro Volleyball Federation, set to begin in January 2025. To purchase season tickets for the 2025 season, click this link.

For any questions regarding the season ticket purchase process, please visit the Supernovas Ticket FAQ page or by calling 402-502-5268.

To celebrate being the inaugural PVF champions, fans will be able to see the Supernovas and championship trophy as part of the official Championship Trophy Tour. Please click this link to see where the Supernovas are this summer!

