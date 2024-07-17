UFL Announces College Draft Class

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League held its 2024 UFL College Draft this morning, with each team selecting the rights to 10 players.

All UFL teams will hold exclusive rights to the players selected in today's draft until the player reports to the team.

Below is a list of today's selections by team:

ARLINGTON RENEGADES

John Rhys Plumlee QB UCF 1

Griffin McDowell T UT-Chattanooga 2

Kalen DeLoach LB Florida State 3

Popo Aumave NT Oregon 4

Amari Gainer OLB North Carolina 5

Bo Richter OLB Air Force 6

Taki Taimani DT Oregon 7

Spencer Rolland T North Carolina 8

Briason Mays C Southern Miss 9

Drake Stoops WR Oklahoma 10

BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

Frank Crum OT Wyoming 1

Lorenzo Thompson OT Rhode Island 2

Emani Bailey RB TCU 3

Isaiah Williams WR Illinois 4

Dallin Holker TE Colorado State 5

Trajan Jeffcoat DE Arkansas 6

Andrew Coker OT TCU 7

Ahmarean Brown WR South Carolina 8

Sam Hartman QB Notre Dame 9

Ethan Driskell T Marshall 10

D.C. DEFENDERS

Gottlieb Ayedze T Maryland 1

Kedon Slovis QB BYU 2

Leonard Taylor DT Miami (FL) 3

Garrett Greenfield T South Dakota State 4

Braiden McGregor DE Michigan 5

Michael Wiley RB Arizona 6

Dallas Gant ILB Toledo 7

Curtis Jacobs ILB Penn State 8

Tanner Mordecai QB Wisconsin 9

Omar Brown S Nebraska 10

HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS

Eyabi Okie DE Charlotte 1

Tra Fluellen S Middle Tennessee State 2

Kameron Stutts OG Auburn 3

Donovan Manuel LB Florida International 4

Hayden Gillum OL Kansas State 5

Malcolm Epps TE Pittsburgh 6

Xavier Benson MLB Oklahoma State 7

Rayshad Williams CB Texas Tech 8

Malik Dunlap CB Texas Tech 9

Gero'Quarius Spivey TE Mississippi State 10

MEMPHIS SHOWBOATS

Jason Bean QB Kansas 1

Blake Watson RB Memphis 2

Evan Anderson DT Florida Atlantic 3

Jalen Coker WR Holy Cross 4

Eric Watts DE Connecticut 5

Andrew Raym C Oklahoma 6

Yvandy Rigby LB Temple 7

Ja'Quan Sheppard CB Maryland 8

McCallan Castles TE Tennessee 9

Mason Tipton WR Yale 10

MICHIGAN PANTHERS

Julian Pearl OT Illinois 1

Dwight McGlothern CB Arkansas 2

Isaac Ukwu DE Mississippi 3

Brian Dooley OT Eastern Michigan 4

Rocky Lombardi QB Northern Illinois 5

Dayton Wade WR Mississippi 6

Akeem Dent S Florida State 7

Andrew Meyer CB UTEP (UT-El Paso) 8

J.D. Duplain OT Michigan State 9

Isaiah Stalbird LB South Dakota State 10

SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS

Gabe Hall DT Baylor 1

Gabriel Murphy OLB UCLA 2

Donovan Jennings T South Florida 3

Miles Battle CB Utah 4

Jamree Kromah DE James Madison 5

Lideatrick Griffin WR Mississippi State 6

Beau Brade DB Maryland 7

Sincere Haynesworth CB Tulane 8

D.J. Miller Jr. CB Kent State 9

Joshua Cephus WR UTSA 10

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS

Chevan Cordeiro QB San Jose State 1

Cody Schrader RB Missouri 2

Pheldarius Payne DE Virginia Tech 3

Bradley Ashmore T Vanderbilt 4

Carl Jones Jr. OLB UCLA 5

Isaiah Coe DT Oklahoma 6

Jelani Baker WR Limestone 7

Jadon Janke WR South Dakota State 8

Myles Sims CB Georgia Tech 9

Myles Jones CB Duke 10

