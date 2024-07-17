Defenders Complete Rookie Draft

Washington D.C. The D.C. Defenders have acquired the rights to 10 players through the 2024 UFL College Draft:

RD PLAYER POS LAST SCHOOL

1 Gottlieb Ayedze T Maryland

2 Kedon Slovis QB BYU

3 Leonard Taylor III DT Miami (FL)

4 Garret Greenfield T South Dakota State

5 Braiden McGregor DE Michigan

6 Michael Wiley RB Arizona

7 Dallas Gant LB Toledo

8 Curtis Jacobs LB Penn State

9 Tanner Mordecai QB Wisconsin

10 Omar Brown S Nebraska

T, Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland

Currently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Played in 11 games for the Terps at right tackle, starting the final 10 games of the season

Blocked for the fourth-ranked overall offense in the Big Ten (387.3 ypg) and the top-ranked passing offense (278.9 passing ypg)

Was the sixth-highest rated pass blocking tackle in the Big Ten (over 500 snaps) with a 76.5 grade via Pro Football Focus.

Participated in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Transferred to Maryland after spending his 2019-22 at Frostburg State, where he was selected to the All-MEC First Team three times.

QB, Kedon Slovis, BYU

Currently signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Spent one season at BYU, throwing for 1,716 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions in eight games.

Spent time at USC and Pitt before transferring to BYU.

DT, Leonard Taylor III, Miami

Currently signed with the New York Jets.

In three seasons at Miami, Taylor totaled 65 tackles (26 solo), one pass defensed, six sacks, and one interception.

Had his best statistical season during the 2022 season, tallying 24 total tackles, three sacks, and an interception. According to Pro Football Focus that year, he scored an 87.3 defensive grade and an 85.5 pressure grade.

T, Garet Greenfield, South Dakota State

Currently signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Helped the SDSU capture an FCS Championship while earning his Third All-American honor and received an invite to play in the East/West Shrine game in 2023.

Broke out during the 2020-21 season by earning All-American honors as a right tackle for the Jackrabbits.

DE, Braiden McGregor, Michigan

Currently signed with the New York Jets.

An honorable mention all-Big Ten selection in 2023 after starting all 15 games for the national champion Michigan Wolverines, recording 26 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Was a part time starter in his first two years at Michigan.

RB, Michael Wiley, Arizona

Currently signed with the Washington Commanders.

Played five seasons in Arizona, running for 1,712 yards and 16 touchdowns, while averaging 5.1 yards per attempt.

Appeared in 10 games in 2023 for the Wildcats, rushing 70 times for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Also made 28 receptions for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

LB, Dallas Gant, Toledo

Currently signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Finished his college career with 286 total tackles, 17 tackles for losses, five forced fumbles, eight passes defended, one interception and two and a half sacks at Toledo and Ohio State.

He was a First-Team All-MAC member in 2022,

At Toledo, had career totals of 233 tackles, 14.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, one interception, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles. The Rockets also made the Mid-American Conference title game in both years he anchored the defense, taking the crown in 2022.

Over a four-year stay at Ohio State, established himself as a key reserve linebacker and core special teams player, with 54 career tackles and 3.5 tackles-for-loss.

LB, Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

Currently signed with Kansas City Chiefs.

During the 2023 season at Penn State, played 13 games, tallying 49 tackles and 2.5 sacks

QB, Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin

Currently signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2023 at Wisconsin, completed 65 percent of his passes for 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Spent his first three years of college at Oklahoma, but threw only 70 passes.

Spent two seasons as a starter at SMU, attempted 897 passes, completed 66.4 percent of them and threw 72 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions.

S, Omar Brown, Nebraska

Currently signed with the Denver Broncos.

Played in all 12 games with eight starts in his final season at Nebraska. He was tied for second on the team with 51 tackles while adding three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

An honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection and was key member of a "Blackshirt" unit that posted Nebraska's best rushing defense (92.9 yards per game), total defense (303.5 yards per game) and scoring defense (18.3 points per game) since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. NU ranked in the top 20 nationally in each of those three categories.

Before transferring to Nebraska, spent three seasons at Northern Iowa, where he was the FCS 2019 freshman defensive player of the year. He was third-team FCS AL-American as a freshman.

