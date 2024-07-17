Houston Roughnecks Complete 2024 UFL College Draft

July 17, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - The Houston Roughnecks acquired the rights to 10 players in Wednesday's 2024 United Football League College Draft.

RD PLAYER POS LAST SCHOOL

1 Eyabi Okie DE Charlotte

2 Tra Fluellen S Middle Tennessee State

3 Kameron Stutts OG Auburn

4 Donovan Manuel LB Florida International

5 Hayden Gillum OL Kansas State

6 Malcolm Epps TE Pittsburgh

7 Xavier Benson ILB Oklahoma State

8 Rayshad Williams CB Texas Tech

9 Malik Dunlap CB Texas Tech

10 Geor'Quarius Spivey TE Mississippi State

DE, Eyabi Okie, Charlotte

- Led the Charlotte 49ers in both sacks and tackles for loss in his one season with the 49ers.

- A Second Team All-American Athletic Conference choice, he was the 49ers third-leading tackler with 56 takedowns.

- Ranked fifth in the AAC with his team-high 5.5 sacks, the fourth most in a single-season by a 49er.

S, Tra Fluellen, Middle Tennessee State

- Ranked third on the team in 2023 with 64 tackles, including 2.5 TFLs, a team-high three interceptions and three pass breakups.

- Finished his career with 323 total tackles (197 at MTSU).

OG, Kameron Stutts, Auburn

- Served as the primary starter at right guard for the Auburn Tigers across the previous two seasons.

- Played in 31 games at Auburn with 25 starts (18 at RG, 7 at LG).

- Participant in the Tropical Bowl.

LB, Donovan Manuel, Florida International

- Closed out his FIU career as the program's single-season leader in forced fumbles with five.

- His 121 total tackles ranked as second-highest total in CUSA and 13th nationally; the 121 stops also marked the second-highest single-season total in FIU history.

OL, Hayden Gillum, Kansas State

- Started all 13 games at center en route to All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades from the league's coaches.

- Helped the Wildcats rank in the top 10 in school history in 32 game or season categories, including a school-record 30 passing touchdowns.

TE, Malcolm Epps, Pittsburgh

- Played one season at Pitt after playing three years at Texas and two at USC.

- He played in 49 career games with 12 starts with 37 career receptions for 483 yards and seven touchdowns.

- Former Under Armour All-American ranked as the fourth-best tight end coming out of high school.

ILB, Xavier Benson, Oklahoma State

- Started all 27 games at OSU and was among the team's leading tacklers both years.

- Finished the year at OSU with 65 total tackles, 37 of which were solo stops in 2023.

CB, Rayshad Williams, Texas Tech

- Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.

- In his senior year with the Red Raiders, he demonstrated his skill with 37 tackles, seven pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

- Over his five collegiate seasons, he was credited with 136 tackles and 26 pass defenses.

CB, Malik Dunlap, Texas Tech

- In his final season as a Red Raider, he appeared in all 13 games from his spot at corner, making 11 total starts and recording his most-productive season to date with 36 tackles (31 solo) to go along with seven pass breakups, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

- Was second on the team for interceptions during his 2023 season at Texas Tech.

- Was the Red Raiders' highest performer in coverage in 2023, grading out at 79.9 overall.

TE, Geor'Quarius Spivey, Mississippi State

- Appeared in 52 career games with eight starts, five of them at Mississippi State.

- Racked up 28 career receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown.

