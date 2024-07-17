San Antonio Brahmas Acquire Rights to 10 Players During UFL College Draft

July 17, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The San Antonio Brahmas acquired the rights to 10 players in Wednesday's 2024 United Football League College Draft. Players are listed alphabetically:

SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS

PLAYER POSITION LAST SCHOOL

Gabe Hall DT Baylor

Gabriel Murphy OLB UCLA

Donovan Jennings OL USF

Miles Battle CB Utah

Jamree Kromah DE James Madison

Lideatrick Griffin WR Mississippi State

Beau Brade DB Maryland

Sincere Haynesworth C Tulane

D.J. Miller Jr. CB Kent State

Joshua Cephus WR UTSA

DT Gabe Hall, Baylor

Waller, Texas native who played in 47 career games for the Baylor Bears

Finished the 2023 season with 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 12 starts

Finished his Baylor career with 77 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks

Two-time Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll member

OLB Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

Dallas, Texas native who was a two-year starter at UCLA

Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 in 2023 who finished his UCLA Career with 76 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks

Started collegiate career at North Texas (2019-21) and appeared in 24 games tallying 70 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks

OL Donovan Jennings, USF

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers on April 30, 2024

Set a USF record appearing in 55 career games and made 45 career starts

Earned second team all-conference honors in 2012

Played mostly left tackle at USF but listed as a tackle and guard with the Packers

CB Miles Battle, Utah

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs on April 27, 2024

Houston, Texas native who finished his collegiate career at Utah in 2023 playing in all 13 games

Finished his lone season with the Utes with 32 tackles and four passes defended (1 INT, 3 PBU)

Appeared in 46 games with four starts at Ole Miss (2018-22) recording 61 tackles, two interceptions and 16 pass breakups

DE Jamree Kromah, James Madison

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears on April 27, 2024

First team All-Sun Belt defensive lineman in 2023 who tallied 60 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks

Finished his two seasons at JMU with 81 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks and earned Phil Steele Honorable Mention All-American honors and HERO Sports Group of Five First Team All-American honors

Started his collegiate career at Rutgers playing four seasons (2018-21), appearing in 23 career games

WR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders on April, 27, 2024

Appeared in 44 career games making 24 starts for the Bulldogs

Concluded his career with 126 receptions for 1,490 yards and nine touchdowns

Tallied 3,211 all-purpose career yards

Led the nation in 2022 in kickoff return yards averaging 32.2 yards per return which earned him FWAA First-Team All-American honors as a kick returner

DB Beau Brade, Maryland

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens on May 3, 2024

Earned honorable mention All-Big Ten twice (2022-23)

Played in 41 career games for the Terps and recorded 177 tackles, three interceptions, 14 passes defended and 9.5 tackles for loss

C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 27, 2024

Pearland, Texas native who played in 63 career games at Tulane (2019-23)

Named a Fourth Team All-American and First Team all-conference pick by Phil Steele

Voted First Team All-AAC by the league's coaches

CB D.J. Miller, Jr., Kent State

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs on May 5, 2024

Started 11 of 12 games in one season at Kent State and recorded 50 tackles

Prior to Kent State, played in 28 games over three seasons for Iowa State and recorded 18 tackles, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery

WR Joshua Cephus, UTSA

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 30, 2024

Houston, Texas native who played five seasons at UTSA (2019-23)

Tabbed first-team All-American Athletic Conference and named to the Dave Campbell's Texas Football All-Texas College First Team

Racked up a school-record 1,151 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 receptions while starting all 13 contests in 2023

Finished his UTSA career with 3,639 receiving yards on 313 receptions in 64 career games and 28 touchdowns

Additional information regarding player eligibility and draft information regarding the 2024 UFL College Draft is listed below:

Players must have been eligible to have been selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and were not selected

UFL teams will hold exclusive rights to the players they select in the draft until the player reports to the team or the team gives up that player's rights

All players eligible for the 2024 UFL College Draft must have been out of high school for at least three years and exhausted or waived their college eligibility, with some limited exceptions

All players who sign a UFL contract, including players who remain under contract from the 2024 season, will have an "NFL Out" during the NFL season

Players with local Texas connections selected by the Brahmas include first round pick defensive tackle Gabe Hall from Baylor, second round pick Gabriel Murphy from UCLA who started his career at North Texas, Utah's Miles Battle who hails from Houston, center Sincere Haynesworth who played at Tulane and hails from Pearland and UTSA record-setting receiver Joshua Cephus.

