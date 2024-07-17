San Antonio Brahmas Acquire Rights to 10 Players During UFL College Draft
July 17, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
San Antonio Brahmas News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The San Antonio Brahmas acquired the rights to 10 players in Wednesday's 2024 United Football League College Draft. Players are listed alphabetically:
SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS
PLAYER POSITION LAST SCHOOL
Gabe Hall DT Baylor
Gabriel Murphy OLB UCLA
Donovan Jennings OL USF
Miles Battle CB Utah
Jamree Kromah DE James Madison
Lideatrick Griffin WR Mississippi State
Beau Brade DB Maryland
Sincere Haynesworth C Tulane
D.J. Miller Jr. CB Kent State
Joshua Cephus WR UTSA
DT Gabe Hall, Baylor
Waller, Texas native who played in 47 career games for the Baylor Bears
Finished the 2023 season with 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 12 starts
Finished his Baylor career with 77 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks
Two-time Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll member
OLB Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
Dallas, Texas native who was a two-year starter at UCLA
Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 in 2023 who finished his UCLA Career with 76 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks
Started collegiate career at North Texas (2019-21) and appeared in 24 games tallying 70 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks
OL Donovan Jennings, USF
Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers on April 30, 2024
Set a USF record appearing in 55 career games and made 45 career starts
Earned second team all-conference honors in 2012
Played mostly left tackle at USF but listed as a tackle and guard with the Packers
CB Miles Battle, Utah
Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs on April 27, 2024
Houston, Texas native who finished his collegiate career at Utah in 2023 playing in all 13 games
Finished his lone season with the Utes with 32 tackles and four passes defended (1 INT, 3 PBU)
Appeared in 46 games with four starts at Ole Miss (2018-22) recording 61 tackles, two interceptions and 16 pass breakups
DE Jamree Kromah, James Madison
Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears on April 27, 2024
First team All-Sun Belt defensive lineman in 2023 who tallied 60 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks
Finished his two seasons at JMU with 81 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks and earned Phil Steele Honorable Mention All-American honors and HERO Sports Group of Five First Team All-American honors
Started his collegiate career at Rutgers playing four seasons (2018-21), appearing in 23 career games
WR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders on April, 27, 2024
Appeared in 44 career games making 24 starts for the Bulldogs
Concluded his career with 126 receptions for 1,490 yards and nine touchdowns
Tallied 3,211 all-purpose career yards
Led the nation in 2022 in kickoff return yards averaging 32.2 yards per return which earned him FWAA First-Team All-American honors as a kick returner
DB Beau Brade, Maryland
Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens on May 3, 2024
Earned honorable mention All-Big Ten twice (2022-23)
Played in 41 career games for the Terps and recorded 177 tackles, three interceptions, 14 passes defended and 9.5 tackles for loss
C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
Signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 27, 2024
Pearland, Texas native who played in 63 career games at Tulane (2019-23)
Named a Fourth Team All-American and First Team all-conference pick by Phil Steele
Voted First Team All-AAC by the league's coaches
CB D.J. Miller, Jr., Kent State
Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs on May 5, 2024
Started 11 of 12 games in one season at Kent State and recorded 50 tackles
Prior to Kent State, played in 28 games over three seasons for Iowa State and recorded 18 tackles, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery
WR Joshua Cephus, UTSA
Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 30, 2024
Houston, Texas native who played five seasons at UTSA (2019-23)
Tabbed first-team All-American Athletic Conference and named to the Dave Campbell's Texas Football All-Texas College First Team
Racked up a school-record 1,151 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 receptions while starting all 13 contests in 2023
Finished his UTSA career with 3,639 receiving yards on 313 receptions in 64 career games and 28 touchdowns
Additional information regarding player eligibility and draft information regarding the 2024 UFL College Draft is listed below:
Players must have been eligible to have been selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and were not selected
UFL teams will hold exclusive rights to the players they select in the draft until the player reports to the team or the team gives up that player's rights
All players eligible for the 2024 UFL College Draft must have been out of high school for at least three years and exhausted or waived their college eligibility, with some limited exceptions
All players who sign a UFL contract, including players who remain under contract from the 2024 season, will have an "NFL Out" during the NFL season
Players with local Texas connections selected by the Brahmas include first round pick defensive tackle Gabe Hall from Baylor, second round pick Gabriel Murphy from UCLA who started his career at North Texas, Utah's Miles Battle who hails from Houston, center Sincere Haynesworth who played at Tulane and hails from Pearland and UTSA record-setting receiver Joshua Cephus.
