Battlehawks Select 10 Players in UFL College Draft

July 17, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







St. Louis, MO - The St. Louis Battlehawks acquired the rights to 10 players in today's United Football League College Draft. The Battlehawks used their first two picks on offense, choosing quarterback Chevan Cordeiro from San Jose State (5th overall) and Missouri running back Cody Schrader with their second round pick.

Overall, the Battlehawks chose five defensive and five offensive players in the draft: two cornerbacks, two defensive linemen, two wide receivers, linebacker, quarterback, running back, and tackle:

Chevan Cordeiro, QB San Jose State

-Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks

-All-Mountain West First Team (2023)

-All-time Mountain West leader touchdowns (113), total yardage (13,811), and completions (971)

-Completed 223 of 362 pass attempts for 2773 yards with only 4 interceptions in 2023

-Rushed for 537 yards on 219 carries for the Spartans

-Played four seasons for Hawaii before transferring to San Jose State

Cody Schrader, RB Missouri

-Signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers

-St. Louis native (Lutheran South High School) named First Team All-SEC at Missouri in 2023

-Consensus All-American and Burlsworth Trophy winner

-Led the SEC in rushing with 125.1 yards per game in 2023

-Set single-season rushing mark of 1,627 yards at Missouri, finished with 2,371 in 2 seasons

-Gained 3,084 yards and scored 39 TDs in 29 games at Truman State University

Pheldarius Payne, DE Virginia Tech

-Signed as UDFA with the Houston Texans

-Recorded 31 tackles (10 for loss) with 4 sacks and 5 quarterback hurries in 13 games in 2023

-Previously played at Nebraska and Lackawanna College

Bradley Ashmore, T Vanderbilt

-Team captain for the Commodores

-Started 24 games at right tackle, 16 at right guard

-SEC Academic Honor Roll

Carl Jones Jr., OLB UCLA

-Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears

-Tallied 31 tackles and two sacks for UCLA in 2023

-Appeared in school record of 57 games for the Bruins

Isaiah Coe, DT Oklahoma

-Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts

-Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2023

-Recorded 55 tackles (15 for loss) in 37 games with the Sooners

Jelani Baker, WR Limestone

-Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens

-All-South Atlantic Conference

-Made 118 catches for 1681 yards and 19 TDs in 24 games

-Additional 23 kick returns for 656 yards and a TD

Jadon Janke, WR South Dakota State

-Signed as an undrafted free agent with Houston Texans

-Caught 170 passes for 2800 yards and 30 TDs in 67 games with South Dakota State

-Along with identical twin, Jaxon, the duo won two national titles and three state titles

-All-MVFC as wide receiver and a return specialist in 2022

Myles Sims, CB Georgia Tech

-Started 26 games for Georgia Tech with 136 tackles and 2 interceptions

-Had 5 pass breakups and recovered 2 fumbles in 2023

-Ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at Pro Day

Myles Jones, CB Duke

-Signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets

-Played 208 snaps for Duke in 2023 with 7 tackles and a pair of interceptions

-Registered 124 tackles, 29 pass break ups, and 4 interceptions for the Aggies

-Lettered four years and earned Master's Degree in Human Resources at Texas A&M

Players in the UFL College Draft must have been eligible to have been selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and were not selected. Undrafted free agent signees were eligible.

The Battlehawks will hold exclusive rights to these players until the player reports to the team or the team gives up that player's rights. All players who sign a UFL contract, including players who remain under contract from the 2024 season, will have an "NFL Out" during the NFL season.

