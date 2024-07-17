Showboats Acquire Rights to 10 Players Through 2024 UFL College Draft

July 17, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats acquired the rights to 10 players in Wednesday's 2024 United Football League College Draft.

The Showboats selected six players on the offensive side of the ball and four defensive players. University of Kansas quarterback Jason Bean was Memphis' first pick and the No. 1 overall selection. The Showboats selected University of Memphis running back Blake Watson with the first pick of the second round.

The following is a look at each of the team's 10 selections:

Jason Bean - QB - Kansas / Rd. 1

Led KU to a 9-4 record in 2023, passing for 2,130 yards with 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions

Added 280 yards and three touchdowns rushing

Played previously at North Texas, accounting for 19 TDs (14 pass, 5 rush) with 5 interceptions in eight games

Currently under contract to the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL

Blake Watson - RB - Memphis / Rd. 2

Earned 2023 First Team All-AAC honors, rushing for 1,152 yards and 14 TDs for the Tigers

Three-time all-conference honorable mention selection (1 Sun Belt, 2 C-USA) for Old Dominion, where he played before transferring to Memphis

Played in 33 games with 42 starts for ODU, rushing for 2,144 yards and 14 TDs on 398 attempts

Currently under contract to the NFL's Denver Broncos

Evan Anderson - DT - Florida Atlantic / Rd. 3

Third-Team All-AAC selection for Florida Atlantic as a junior in 2023, tallying 57 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for-loss and 3.5 sacks

Saw action in 48 games with 39 starts for the Owls in four seasons, racking up 145 total tackles, 20 TFLs and 7 sacks

Currently under contract to the NFL's San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Coker - WR - Holy Cross / Rd. 4

All-time program record-holder for touchdown receptions (31) and receiving yards (2,715) at Holy Cross

Also holds Holy Cross single-season record for touchdown catches with 15 in 2023

First Team FCS All-America selection in 2023; Two-time First Team All-Patriot League selection (2022, 2023), while earning Second Team All-Patriot League honors in 2021

Currently under contract to Carolina Panthers of the NFL

Eric Watts - DE - Connecticut / Rd. 5

Saw action in 47 games in four seasons for Connecticut, racking up 152 total tackles, 23 tackles for-loss and 9.5 sacks

Participated in the 2024 NFL Combine and the Reese's Senior Bowl

Currently under contract to the NFL's New York Jets

Andrew Raym - C - Oklahoma / Rd. 6

Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and 2021

Started 29 of his 43 career games, all at center

Currently under contract to the NFL's Carolina Panthers

Yvandy Rigby - LB - Temple / Rd. 7

Earned a single-digit jersey number, a Temple tradition given to those who lead by example on and off the field

Saw action in 35 games for the Owls, with 207 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for-loss, 4 sacks and 6 pass breakups

Tallied a career-high 82 tackles in 2022

Currently under contract to the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL

Ja'Quan Sheppard - CB - Maryland / Rd. 8

Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection in 2023 after starting all 13 games for Maryland, where he led the team and tied for No. 4 in Big Ten with 8 pass breakups

Tallied 31 total tackles for the Terrapins last season, with 3 TFLs and 1 sack

Prior to Maryland, he played in 37 games at Cincinnati, where he was a First Team All-AAC selection in 2022 after recording 10 pass breakups and 50 total tackles

Currently under contract to the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders

McCallan Castles - TE - Tennessee / Rd. 9

Saw action in all 13 games for Tennessee in 2023 with 22 receptions for 283 yards and t TDs

Earned All-Big Sky honors (2021 Spring Season-First Team, 2021 Fall Season/2022-Second Team) at UC Davis, where he played before transferring to Tennessee

Caught 69 passes for 905 yards and 9 touchdowns at UC Davis in 28 games

Currently under contract to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles

Mason Tipton - WR - Yale / Rd. 10

Unanimous All-Ivy League selection in 2023 after leading the league with 10 TD receptions and finishing the season with 52 receptions for 786 yards

Also earned Honorable Mention All-Ivy (2022) and Second Team All-Ivy (2023) honors

Finished his career No. 3 in school history with 19 TD receptions, No. 5 in career receptions (132) and No. 6 in career receiving yards (2,067)

Currently under contract to the New Orleans Saints of the NFL

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.