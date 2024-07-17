Showboats Acquire Rights to 10 Players Through 2024 UFL College Draft
July 17, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Memphis Showboats News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats acquired the rights to 10 players in Wednesday's 2024 United Football League College Draft.
The Showboats selected six players on the offensive side of the ball and four defensive players. University of Kansas quarterback Jason Bean was Memphis' first pick and the No. 1 overall selection. The Showboats selected University of Memphis running back Blake Watson with the first pick of the second round.
The following is a look at each of the team's 10 selections:
Jason Bean - QB - Kansas / Rd. 1
Led KU to a 9-4 record in 2023, passing for 2,130 yards with 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions
Added 280 yards and three touchdowns rushing
Played previously at North Texas, accounting for 19 TDs (14 pass, 5 rush) with 5 interceptions in eight games
Currently under contract to the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL
Blake Watson - RB - Memphis / Rd. 2
Earned 2023 First Team All-AAC honors, rushing for 1,152 yards and 14 TDs for the Tigers
Three-time all-conference honorable mention selection (1 Sun Belt, 2 C-USA) for Old Dominion, where he played before transferring to Memphis
Played in 33 games with 42 starts for ODU, rushing for 2,144 yards and 14 TDs on 398 attempts
Currently under contract to the NFL's Denver Broncos
Evan Anderson - DT - Florida Atlantic / Rd. 3
Third-Team All-AAC selection for Florida Atlantic as a junior in 2023, tallying 57 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for-loss and 3.5 sacks
Saw action in 48 games with 39 starts for the Owls in four seasons, racking up 145 total tackles, 20 TFLs and 7 sacks
Currently under contract to the NFL's San Francisco 49ers
Jalen Coker - WR - Holy Cross / Rd. 4
All-time program record-holder for touchdown receptions (31) and receiving yards (2,715) at Holy Cross
Also holds Holy Cross single-season record for touchdown catches with 15 in 2023
First Team FCS All-America selection in 2023; Two-time First Team All-Patriot League selection (2022, 2023), while earning Second Team All-Patriot League honors in 2021
Currently under contract to Carolina Panthers of the NFL
Eric Watts - DE - Connecticut / Rd. 5
Saw action in 47 games in four seasons for Connecticut, racking up 152 total tackles, 23 tackles for-loss and 9.5 sacks
Participated in the 2024 NFL Combine and the Reese's Senior Bowl
Currently under contract to the NFL's New York Jets
Andrew Raym - C - Oklahoma / Rd. 6
Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and 2021
Started 29 of his 43 career games, all at center
Currently under contract to the NFL's Carolina Panthers
Yvandy Rigby - LB - Temple / Rd. 7
Earned a single-digit jersey number, a Temple tradition given to those who lead by example on and off the field
Saw action in 35 games for the Owls, with 207 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for-loss, 4 sacks and 6 pass breakups
Tallied a career-high 82 tackles in 2022
Currently under contract to the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL
Ja'Quan Sheppard - CB - Maryland / Rd. 8
Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection in 2023 after starting all 13 games for Maryland, where he led the team and tied for No. 4 in Big Ten with 8 pass breakups
Tallied 31 total tackles for the Terrapins last season, with 3 TFLs and 1 sack
Prior to Maryland, he played in 37 games at Cincinnati, where he was a First Team All-AAC selection in 2022 after recording 10 pass breakups and 50 total tackles
Currently under contract to the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders
McCallan Castles - TE - Tennessee / Rd. 9
Saw action in all 13 games for Tennessee in 2023 with 22 receptions for 283 yards and t TDs
Earned All-Big Sky honors (2021 Spring Season-First Team, 2021 Fall Season/2022-Second Team) at UC Davis, where he played before transferring to Tennessee
Caught 69 passes for 905 yards and 9 touchdowns at UC Davis in 28 games
Currently under contract to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles
Mason Tipton - WR - Yale / Rd. 10
Unanimous All-Ivy League selection in 2023 after leading the league with 10 TD receptions and finishing the season with 52 receptions for 786 yards
Also earned Honorable Mention All-Ivy (2022) and Second Team All-Ivy (2023) honors
Finished his career No. 3 in school history with 19 TD receptions, No. 5 in career receptions (132) and No. 6 in career receiving yards (2,067)
Currently under contract to the New Orleans Saints of the NFL
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from July 17, 2024
- San Antonio Brahmas Acquire Rights to 10 Players During UFL College Draft - San Antonio Brahmas
- Arlington Renegades Acquire Rights to 10 Players During UFL's College Draft - Arlington Renegades
- Birmingham Stallions Select 10 Players During UFL College Draft - Birmingham Stallions
- Houston Roughnecks Complete 2024 UFL College Draft - Houston Roughnecks
- Michigan Panthers Acquire Rights to 10 Players During UFL College Draft - Michigan Panthers
- Showboats Acquire Rights to 10 Players Through 2024 UFL College Draft - Memphis Showboats
- Battlehawks Select 10 Players in UFL College Draft - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Defenders Complete Rookie Draft - D.C. Defenders
- UFL Announces College Draft Class - UFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Showboats Stories
- Showboats Acquire Rights to 10 Players Through 2024 UFL College Draft
- Showboats WR Davis Signs with NFL's Panthers
- Showboats' Darius Victor Named UFL Sportsman of the Year
- Vaughns, Roby and Victor Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Showboats Finish Season with 19-12 Win Over Houston