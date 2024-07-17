Birmingham Stallions Select 10 Players During UFL College Draft

July 17, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Birmingham Stallions acquired the rights to 10 players in Wednesday's 2024 United Football League College Draft.

BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

PLAYER POSITION LAST SCHOOL

Frank Crum OT Wyoming

Lorenzo Thompson OT Rhode Island

Emani Bailey RB TCU

Isaiah Williams WR Illinois

Dallin Holker TE Colorado State

Trajan Jeffcoat DE Arkansas

Andrew Coker OT TCU

Ahmarean Brown WR South Carolina

Sam Hartman QB Notre Dame

Ethan Driskell OT Marshall

Additional information regarding player eligibility and draft information regarding the 2024 UFL College Draft is listed below:

Players must have been eligible to have been selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and were not selected

UFL teams will hold exclusive rights to the players they select in the draft until the player reports to the team or the team gives up that player's rights

All players eligible for the 2024 UFL College Draft must have been out of high school for at least three years and exhausted or waived their college eligibility, with some limited exceptions

All players who sign a UFL contract, including players who remain under contract from the 2024 season, will have an "NFL Out" during the NFL season

BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS 2024 DRAFTEES

OT - Frank Crum, Wyoming

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos

Was named first-team all-conference in the Mountain West last season

Ended his collegiate career with 55 games played and 48 starts

Had the second-fastest 40-yard dash among offensive linemen at the NFL combine

OT - Lorenzo Thompson, Rhode Island

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns

Following last season was named Phil Steele Third Team All-American, All-CAA Football First Team, and New England Football Writers Association All-New England Team

Elected team captain in 2023 and started all 11 games at left tackle, finishing his career with 37 consecutive starts

RB - Emani Bailey, TCU

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs

Rushed last season for a team-best 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 25 receptions and a receiving score, named 2023 Honorable-Mention All-Big 12

Ranked 14th nationally with 100.8 rushing yards per game, with a 82.9 yard increase from 2022, the second-best improvement nationally

WR - Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions

Named to 2023 All-Big Ten First Team (coaches and media), All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as a return specialist and Academic All-Big Ten

Last season he led the Big Ten in receptions (82), second in receiving yards (1,055), and first in yards after catch (553). Ranked 14th nationally in first-down receptions (48) and tied for 13th in the nation in total receptions

TE - Dallin Holker, Colorado State

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints

Named All-Mountain West First Team (2023), Unanimous Second Team All-American and First Team Group of Five All-American (Hero Sports)

Finished last season with 767 yards on 64 receptions and six touchdowns, leading all FBS tight ends in receptions and yardage during the regular season

DE - Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints

Named 2023 Preseason Fourth-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

Last season started all 12 games at defensive end, making 16 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks

Led the team with 29 QB pressures and 18 hurries (Pro Football Focus)

OT - Andrew Coker, TCU

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders

Named to 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, Honorable-Mention All-Big 12 (2022, 2023)

Started 11 games in the 2023 season (five at left tackle, six at right tackle), missing one game due to injury

Played 733 snaps, ranking third on the TCU offense, with a season-high 91 snaps in the win at Houston

WR - Ahmarean Brown, South Carolina

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns

Played five years of collegiate football, including three at South Carolina and began his career at Georgia Tech

Appeared in 54 career games with 27 starts, recording 92 receptions for 1,136 yards and nine touchdowns

QB - Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Commanders

Played five seasons at Wake Forest and transferred to Notre Dame

Threw for 12,967 yards, 110 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions at Wake Forest, and 2,689 yards, 24 TDs, and 8 INTs at Notre Dame

Holds ACC records for most touchdown passes (134), ranks second in ACC history in passing yards (15,656), and ranks in the top 20 in FBS history for total touchdowns and total yards

OT - Ethan Driskell, Marshall

Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team selection by Phil Steele, Athlon, and SBC Coaches

Senior season in 2023, played 13 games at left tackle, allowing 14 QB hurries, 2 hits, and 3 sacks in 909 snaps

