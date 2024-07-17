Arlington Renegades Acquire Rights to 10 Players During UFL's College Draft

July 17, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The Arlington Renegades acquired the rights to 10 players in Wednesday's 2024 United Football League College Draft.

The Renegades will hold exclusive rights to the players selected in today's draft until the player reports to the team.

Below is a list of today's selections:

John Rhys Plumlee - QB - UCF / Rd. 1

Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection after starting and playing in 10 games for UCF in 2023.

Holds UCF record for rushing yards by a QB with 1,367 yards in two seasons

Passed for 5,838 yards with 34 TDs and 19 interceptions, rushed for 2,556 yards and 28 TDs and tallied 26 receptions for 296 yards in five years of college football (3 at Ole Miss, 2 at UCF)

Currently under contract to the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL

(Middle name is pronounced Rice)

Griffin McDowell - T - UT-Chattanooga / Rd. 2

Second Team All-Southern Conference selection at UT-Chattanooga, where he played his final season after spending five seasons at Florida

Saw action in 40 games over five seasons with the Gators

Currently under contract to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs

Kalen DeLoach - LB - Florida State / Rd. 3

First Team All-ACC selection and FSU's Defensive MVP in 2023 after starting 13 games with 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for-loss and 7 sacks

Racked up 178 total tackles in five seasons with the Seminoles, including 18 TFLs and 8 sacks, while adding 2 interceptions and 12 pass breakups

Currently under contract to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Popo Aumave - NT - Oregon / Rd. 4

Earned First Team All-Pac 12 honors from the Associated Press in 2021

Saw action in 13 games after seven seasons with Oregon in 2023

Tallied 84 tackles, 12 TFLs and 6.5 sacks in 51 career games for the Ducks

Currently under contract to Carolina Panthers of the NFL

(Name is pronounced Poe-poe Ah-moo-VYE)

Amari Gainer - OLB - North Carolina / Rd. 5

Recorded 27 tackles, 6 TFLs and 2.5 sacks after seeing action in all 13 games for North Carolina in 2023

Played four seasons at Florida State before transferring to UNC and recorded 210 tackles in 46 games with 18 starts for the Seminoles

Currently under contract to the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders

Bo Richter - OLB - Air Force / Rd. 6

Spent five seasons at Air Force, seeing action in 37 career games

Recorded 45 tackles, 19.5 tackles for-loss and 10 sacks for the Falcons in 2023 while earning First Team All-Mountain West honors

Currently under contract to the NFL's Minnesota Vikings

Taki Taimani - DT - Oregon / Rd. 7

Played in 25 career games at Oregon, recording 36 tackles and 2.5 tackles for-loss

Saw action in 28 games in three seasons for Washington, tallying 69 total tackles

Currently under contract to the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL

(Name is pronounced TAH-kee Tie-MA-nee)

Spencer Rolland - T - North Carolina / Rd. 8

Played two seasons at North Carolina, earning Honorable Mention All-ACC honors in 2023 after starting all 26 games in his two seasons with the Tar Heels

Spent four seasons at Harvard before transferring to UNC, earning First Team All-Ivy League honors in 202

Currently under contract to the NFL's Minnesota Vikings

Briason Mays - C - Southern Miss / Rd. 9

Appeared in 41 games with 31 starts over five seasons at Southern Miss (2021-23) and West Virginia (2018-20)

Started 23 games for Southern Miss, transitioning from center to tackle in 2022

Currently under contract to the NFL's San Francisco 49ers

Drake Stoops - WR - Oklahoma / Rd. 10

Started in 31 of 62 career games at Oklahoma, recording 164 receptions for 1,876 yards and 17 touchdowns

Earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 after leading team with 84 receptions for 962 yards and 10 TDs in 13 starts

Son of Coach Bob Stoops

Currently under contract to the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL

