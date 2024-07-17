Doug Jamieson Signed to Three-Year Contract

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a three-year contract with 2020 NLL Goaltender of the Year and 2024 NLL Goaltender of the Year finalist Doug Jamieson, pending league approval.

Jamieson has been instrumental to the FireWolves organization's success since it moved to Albany in 2021. The 27-year-old from Six Nations, ON was tremendous in net during the 2023-24 season as he led the FireWolves to the 2024 NLL Finals. Jamieson is a fan favorite and having him in the Capital Region for three more years gives the FireWolves a great opportunity to win an NLL Championship.

"I'm so excited to be able to sign back in Albany for three years with the same organization that drafted me," said Jamieson. "I'm looking forward to competing for a championship in the years to come with this group and seeing the fan base grow in Albany."

Jamieson was drafted by the New England Black Wolves (now the Albany FireWolves) ahead of the 2016-17 season and has spent his entire NLL career within the organization. Before COVID-19 shut down the 2019-20 season early, Jamieson was posting career best numbers on his way to earning Goaltender of the Year.

The 2023-24 season was another milestone year for Jamieson between the pipes for the FireWolves. In the regular season, Jamieson ranked second in the NLL with an 80% save percentage and ranked third with a 10.12 goals against average. He was named a finalist for 2024 Goaltender of the Year for his outstanding play. In the playoffs, Jamieson kept the momentum going during the team's run to the NLL Finals with a save percentage of 80.5% and a goals against average of 10.29. His playoff performance was highlighted by 52 saves and only 3 goals allowed against the Halifax Thunderbirds in the opening round.

"Dougie is the backbone of our group," said Head Coach and General Manager of the Albany FireWolves Glenn Clark. "He has always been an elite goalie in this league and is maturing into an important part of our leadership group. We're excited to have Dougie signed for three more years. Our goal is to win a championship and Dougie is an integral part of that pathway."

FireWolves fans can look forward to three more years of "Dougie" as the team returns to action this winter as they prepare for another run at the NLL Cup.

