Jr. NLL Coaches Announced

July 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Jr. NLL coaches are here! Get to know your U13, U15, and U17 coaches.

Navin MacDonell

Navin has been coaching lacrosse for the past six years within the Cornwall Minor Lacrosse Association as head coach of the 2011/2012 and 2012/2013 age groups. Cornwall's 2011/2012 age group has made it to the OLA B semis twice and the 2012/2013 age group are currently ranked seventh in the province. Navin is also the head coach of the Seaway Valley Minor Hockey Association's 2012 AA age group. In his first year with the team last year, Navin and his staff were able to lead the group from a two-win year in the 2022-23 season to a fourth place finish in the 11-team league and a 2023-24 playoff championship.

Barry Powell

Barry has been involved with lacrosse since he was four years old, having grown up playing for the Gloucester Griffins organization - the same organization with whom he began his coaching career. In 2019, Barry was part of the U13 Griffins Bench staff that helped coach the team to a Final Six Appearance, where the team finished fifth in the province. In 2022, Barry was the head coach of a Cornwall Celtics U13 team that took home a silver medal at the Ontario Provincials. Following that success, Barry's 2023 Celtics U11 team took home silver at both the Hamilton and Milton tournaments, as well as making it to the quarterfinals of the B Provincials. Barry has spent this year behind the bench as part of the Celtics U13 team, where his team is currently ranked fourth in the province.

Kyle McDonald

Kyle's coaching experience dates back over 10 years. He has coached with the West Ottawa Soccer Club for close to 10 years. In addition to that, he has been a head coach with the Kanata Minor Hockey Association for seven years. With lacrosse, Kyle has been an assistant or head coach with the Nepean Knights for the past seven years. Kyle has also received numerous coaching requests from spring hockey teams, as well.

Tokwirihshon Goodleaf

Tokwirihshon has played lacrosse his whole life in Kahnawake - from peanut level all the way to senior. He has competed in national level lacrosse for Iroquois nationals at the peewee, bantam, and midget levels. Tokwirihshon won gold in both bantam and midget. He also competed in both the Founder Cup and the Presidents Cup. Tokwirihshon won a Founder Cup in 2012 with the Six Nations Rebels. He brings 10 years of coaching experience with him.

Jordan Hendrycks

Jordan began coaching in 2021 as an assistant coach for the U17 Nepean Knights team, and since then he has been the head coach for U17-1 in Nepean. Prior to that he spent time unofficially coaching where ever he could, spending time as a reliable coach for Ottawa Capitals Field lacrosse across all age groups. When Jordan was in eleventh grade, he founded the field lacrosse team at his high school, AY Jackson. After high school, Jordan played college lacrosse at the Div II level for Lake Erie College, where he was a four-year starter. Jordan played Jr. B for the Nepean Knights and in his last year was named captain of the team. Jordan also suited up for the Jr. A Peterborough Lakers in his last year. Post Jr, Jordan was drafted by the Sr. A Lakers and played for the Sr. B Capital Region Axemen, taking on a leadership role with the team. Jordan also brings 2.5 seasons of ALL experience from the Peterborough Timbermen.

Marty Legault

Marty has been involved in the sport of lacrosse in the Ottawa Region since he was eight years old. Marty has played alongside a number of Ottawa natives from the Black Bears team including Nathan Grenon, Justin Tkachuk, Jake Gasperetti and Curtis Conley. Marty has served as the head coach of the Franco-Cité high school lacrosse team for the 2019, 2023, and 2024 seasons. During the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Marty served as the assistant coach for both the Jr. B and U22 Gloucester Griffins teams, the latter of which he has since been promoted to head coach. 2024 also saw Marty serve as the head coach for the Jr. ALL Loggers, who were the Jr. ALL Champions. In 2023, Marty also served as the assistant coach of the University of Ottawa's Men's Lacrosse team.

The 12th annual Jr. NLL tournament will run from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18 in Toronto. Scouts and coaches will be present at the OLA Zone 5 Minor Playoffs (July 26-28) to look for players to represent Ottawa at the tournament.

If you missed the initial registration window but want to play, it's not too late! You can still do so until July 24.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.