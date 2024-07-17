Ottawa Black Bears Re-Sign Andrew Borgatti to a Two-Year Contract

The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has re-signed defenceman Andrew Borgatti, 25, to a two-year contract. The Brampton, Ont. native had previously spent the entirety of his three-season career with the New York Riptide.

Borgatti was drafted by the Riptide 29th overall in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft. The 6'0", right-shot defenceman has four goals and 19 assists for a total of 23 points in 49 games with the Riptide. Last season, Borgatti played in 18 games with New York, scoring one goal and five assists to total six points.

In a four-season junior career, split between the Brampton Excelsiors and Kitchener-Waterloo Braves, Borgatti played 79 games during which he recorded 12 goals and 30 assists for a 42-point total. During his 2019 season with Wilfred-Laurier University, Borgatti recorded seven goals and seven assists for 14 points.

"Since the day we drafted him, Andrew has stepped right into the lineup," said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "He is a foundational piece that we are looking forward to building around. His athleticism, lacrosse IQ and leadership is exactly what we look for in a player. We can't wait to see what he does not just this season, but long term with the Black Bears."

