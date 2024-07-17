Warriors Re-Sign Forward Ryan Martel

July 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agree to terms with forward Ryan Martel on a one-year contract.

"Marty had a great season last year," said Malawsky. "He is very athletic, fearless, and patient around the net. Marty can be an on-ball or off-ball threat. He also wins a lot of loose ball battles which gives our team the multiple possessions which are so important in the NLL. His versatility is a big part of our offensive unit, and we are glad to have him back for 2025."

Martel, 26, suited up for 18 games for the Warriors this season, tallying 73 points (34-39-73), 14 penalty minutes, and 63 loose balls. His goals, assists, points, and loose balls totals were all career-highs, and he played in all 18 games for the first time in his career.

The 5'10", 194lbs left shot forward has appeared in 56 games in his NLL career, split between the Calgary Roughnecks and Vancouver Warriors, registering 137 points (66-71-137), 32 penalty minutes, and 163 loose balls. He has also appeared in two career playoff games; both having been in 2018 with Calgary.

The Aldergrove, B.C. native was originally selected by the Calgary Roughnecks in the first round, 11th overall, in the 2017 NLL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.