Billings Outlaws Claims Victory in ArenaBowl XXXIII

July 19, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3) News Release







In a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 Arena Football League (AFL) season, Billings Outlaws triumphed over Albany Firebirds with a score of 46-41 in ArenaBowl XXXIII at the American Dream Mall.

AFL Commissioner Jeff Fisher praised the intensity and excitement of the championship game, stating, "This game had all the hallmarks of a true championship showdown - hard-hitting action, fast-paced play, high scoring, and incredible passion. This is the level of competition we expect to see in the AFL every game as we move into next season."

AFL CEO Chris Chetty acknowledged the challenges and achievements of the season, sharing, "It was never going to be easy, and it wasn't always going to be popular, but we made it to the ArenaBowl with the top two teams in the league. Congratulations to the players and coaches on both teams for their worthy and entertaining effort. This game has energized me to begin building the AFL of the future. Just like the players and the game, we aim to be bigger, faster, and better. 2025 is on the clock!"

Fans can look forward to an exciting future for the AFL as it continues to evolve and deliver top-tier indoor football entertainment.

