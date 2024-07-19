Arena Football League Set for American Dream Finale with ArenaBowl XXXIII

The Arena Football League (AFL) is excited to announce that the highly anticipated ArenaBowl XXXIII will take place today at 5:30 PM EST. This climactic battle for the championship will be held at the iconic American Dream Mall, marking a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 AFL season.

AFL Commissioner Jeff Fisher expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to see these two exceptional teams compete for the Championship. They have fought tirelessly throughout the season and truly represent the best of the 2024 AFL. We anticipate a fast-paced and intense competition today. These teams are winners and will fight until the final whistle to claim victory. If you love great football, make sure to tune in."

AFL CEO Chris Chetty emphasized the significance of this event for the league's future, sharing, "I joined the AFL late in the 2024 process, and from Day 1, we committed to using the ArenaBowl as a springboard into a new era. Tonight, at the American Dream Mall, we begin our quest to transform the AFL into the premier destination for indoor sporting entertainment. There is no better venue to launch this vision than ADM."

Fans can catch the exhilarating action live on CBS and DAZN.

