Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back Aaron Grymes to Practice Roster

July 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed veteran American defensive back Aaron Grymes to the practice roster.

Grymes (5-11, 186, Idaho; born: March 1, 1991, in Seattle, WA.) joins the Blue Bombers to extend a Canadian Football League career that includes 95 regular-season games played with the Edmonton Eskimos/Elks and the B.C. Lions over seven seasons. He has missed the last two seasons due to a knee injury and was released by the Elks in January.

Grymes began his CFL career with Edmonton in 2013 and was part of the club's Grey Cup championship in 2015, a year in which he was also named a West Division and CFL All Star.

He left for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and played one game for the club before being waived in 2017. He rejoined Edmonton that season and played there through 2018 before signing with the Lions in 2019. Then signed again with Edmonton in 2021.

Grymes posted his best numbers in 2018 in Edmonton, registering 58 tackles, adding three interceptions and a forced fumble. Through his entire CFL career he has 294 tackles, 19 more on special teams, one sack, 13 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one touchdown.

Prior to turning pro, Grymes played in 50 games at Idaho, with 32 of them starts. In his final season with the Vandals, he started all 12 games and was voted a team captain.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.