Winnipeg Blue Bombers Announce 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee & Special Honourees

July 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are pleased to announce the 2024 inductees to the club's Hall of Fame: The Blue Bombers 1984 Grey Cup team in the 40th anniversary of that championship, and Bill Watchorn, a former chairperson and long-time member of the board of directors who will be added as a builder.

Watchorn and the 1984 team were selected by the Winnipeg Football Club's Hall of Fame Committee and will be honoured at the Blue Bombers Gala in Support of Amateur Football on Tuesday, October 8th at the RBC Convention Centre and at that week's home game on Friday, October 11th against the Toronto Argonauts.

We're thrilled to see that the 1984 Grey Cup team will be honoured at the Blue Bombers Gala, said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. That team provided a memorable victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats that season and helped secure the eighth championship in franchise history.

The 1984 Blue Bombers team ended what was then the longest drought in Grey Cup history, dating to 1962, with a 47-17 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

Led by head coach Cal Murphy, the Blue Bombers finished the regular season with an 11-4-1 record, knocked off Edmonton in the West Semi-Final before upsetting the B.C. Lions at a sold-out B.C. Place in Vancouver in the West Final.

Murphy was named the CFL's Coach of the Year that season, with running back Willard Reaves selected as the league's Most Outstanding Player and centre John Bonk as the Most Outstanding Offensive Linemen. As well, 10 members of the team were named CFL All-Stars in Reaves, Bonk, quarterback Tom Clements, offensive linemen Chris Walby and Nick Bastaja, receiver Joe Poplawski, linebacker Aaron Brown, rush end Tyrone Jones, and defensive backs Ken Hailey and David Shaw.

Congratulations also to Bill Watchorn for his selection as a builder in the Winnipeg Football Club's Hall of Fame, said Miller. The chairpersons and members of our board put in countless hours volunteering for the club and Bill's work during his days on the board and as chairperson were invaluable to the franchise.

Watchorn was first named to the Blue Bombers board in 2006 and served through 2015, acting as chairperson from 2010-12.

