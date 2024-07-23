Elks Ink DL DeMarcus Christmas and DB Josh Hagerty

July 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed National Josh Hagerty (DB) and American DeMarcus Christmas (DL), the club announced Tuesday.

Christmas joins the Green and Gold after spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022-23). In 30 regular season games, he totalled 42 defensive tackles and two sacks. The six-foot-three lineman was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, spending time with Seahawks (2019-20) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2020-21). ¬â¹

Collegiately, Christmas played five seasons at Florida State University (2014-18). In his senior year, the Florida native earned All-ACC Third Team honours and was named the team's Most Valuable Defensive Lineman.

Hagerty returns to Edmonton after being released by the Elks on July 7. The veteran defensive back appeared in three games for Edmonton this season, recording one special teams tackle. Prior to joining the Double E, the Regina product appeared in 31 games over three CFL seasons (2021-23) with the Argos and was a part of the 2022 Grey Cup championship team.

Additionally, the Elks have released Americans Robert Nkemdiche (DL) and Kyle Cass (DB).

Nkemdiche suited up in four games for the Elks this season, where he had seven tackles and two sacks. Cass did not see any game action for the Elks.

The Elks return to action on Sunday, July 28 when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Commonwealth Stadium. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN, 630 CHED, CFL+).

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED:

Josh Hagerty | NAT | DB | 6'3 | 200 LBS | 1998-07-27 | Regina, SK | Saskatchewan

SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

DeMarcus Christmas | AMER | DL | 6'3 | 302 LBS | 1995-07-04 | Bradenton, FL | Florida State

RELEASED:

Kyle Cass | AMER | DB | 6'2 | 195 LBS | 1999-04-18 | New Orleans, LA | Valdosta State

Robert Nkemdiche | AMER | DL | 6'3 | 296 LBS | 1994-09-19 | Atlanta, GA | Ole Miss

