William Stanback & Terry Williams Earn Honour Roll Selections for Week Seven

July 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The Canadian Football League Honour Roll grades powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) are in for week seven with William Stanback and Terry Williams earning accolades at their respective positions.

Stanback (79.2 PFF Grade)- was the highest-graded running back after helping the offence navigate through some tough waters in the early stages of the loss in Calgary. Stanback rumbled for 64 yards on nine carries (7.1-yard average) with his longest run of the night going for 16 yards. The bruising back also hauled in 20 yards on four receptions from Vernon Adams Jr. Stanback's 389 rushing yards through seven games ties him with Saskatchewan's A.J. Ouellette for third in the CFL.

Williams (69.6 PFF Grade)- gets top CFL billing amongst returners after racking up 175 combined yards on nine total returns. Williams averaged 24.3 yards per kickoff return with his longest of the game going for 36 yards. He sits fourth across the CFL with a 22.5-yard average on kickoff returns (24 for 539 yards) and fifth in punt returns with an average of 11.1 yards (27 for 300 yards).

The Lions return to practice on Saturday following their bye week and will get set to battle the Winnipeg Blue Bombers next Thursday, August 1 at Princess Auto Stadium. Kickoff is 5:30 pm.

