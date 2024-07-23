CFL Honour Roll: Week 7 - Hendrix Earns Player of the Week
July 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - DeWayne Hendrix, Ajou Ajou and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 7 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 7: OFFENCE
WR | Ajou Ajou | Saskatchewan Roughriders | WPG 9 - SSK 19
PFF Player Grade: 81.3
Four receptions on five targets
110 receiving yards for first career 100+ yard game
Two 30+ yard receptions, including a career-best 46-yard effort
Two second down conversion receptions
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 7: DEFENCE
DL | DeWayne Hendrix | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | TOR 24 - HAM 27
PFF Player Grade: 87.8
49 total defensive snaps
Two defensive tackles
First sack of the season for a loss of six yards
91.5 Grade on 40 pass rush snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 7: OFFENSIVE LINE
Saskatchewan Roughriders | WPG 9 - SSK 19
PFF unit grade: 70.9
Top-3 performers
Jacob Brammer | 76.8
Logan Ferland | 67.8
Peter Godber | 67.1
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 7
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Shea Patterson | Saskatchewan | 80.0
RB | William Stanback | BC | 79.2
WR | Ajou Ajou | Saskatchewan | 81.3
OL | Jacob Brammer | Saskatchewan | 76.8
DL | DeWayne Hendrix | Hamilton | 87.8
LB | Micah Awe | Calgary | 74.1
DB | Kobe Williams | Calgary | 81.2
RET | Terry Williams | BC | 69.6
K/P | Nik Constantinou | Hamilton | 78.2
ST | Tyson Hergott | Toronto | 90.6
2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary
93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton
92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto
92.0 | W3 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
91.6 | W1 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
90.8 | W3 | OL | Dejon Allen | Toronto
90.6 | W6 | LB | Wynton McManis | Toronto
90.5 | W3 | WR | Alexander Hollins | BCribe.
