Awe and Williams Make Honour Roll

July 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







A pair of Calgary Stampeders defenders have been honoured for their performance in a Week 7 win over the BC Lions with a place on the Canadian Football League's Pro Football Focus Honour Roll.

Receiving the top PFF grades at their respective positions last week were:

Micah Awe (linebacker) Kobe Williams (defensive back)

Awe was in the middle of a Calgary defence that held the high-powered BC attack to 274 yards of net offence and CFL passing leader Vernon Adams Jr. to 192 passing yards. The Stampeders' middle linebacker set the tone with a pass knockdown on BC's first offensive play of the game and he finished the contest with six defensive tackles.

Williams' pass coverage was also instrumental in the Stamps' defensive effort and he also had an interception with a little more than three minutes left in the game to help seal the Calgary victory. The fourth-year halfback out of Arizona State added a defensive tackle.

