Boatmen Bring Back DB Tarvarus McFadden & DL Atlias Bell

July 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today the signing of American DB Tarvarus McFadden and DL Atlias Bell.

McFadden, 27, spent a month with Ottawa in 2024 after spending training camp with the Argos in May. The 6'2, 205lb DB played with Toronto in 2022 and 2023, tallying 70 defensive tackles, four interceptions, 13 knock downs and two forced fumbles in 33 regular season games. The Florida State alum had four defensive tackles in the 2022 Grey Cup helping the Argos capture their 18th championship.

Bell, 25, spent 2024 training camp with Toronto after being signed by the club in February. The 6'1, 275lb DL attended the University of Houston (2019-2022) and recorded 83 tackles, 15.5 for loss, eight sacks, and one forced fumble in 37 games for the Cougars. Bell was a Pro Football Focus All-Conference player as a senior and was rated as PFF's fifth-rated edge rusher nationally. Born in New Orleans, Bell attended Iowa Western before UH where he helped the team to a 10-1 record and a bowl game victory in his second season.

