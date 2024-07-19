Houston Roughnecks Name Will Lewis General Manager

July 19, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







HOUSTON, Texas - The Houston Roughnecks and the United Football League announced the hiring of Will Lewis as the team's general manager. Lewis' appointment follows the recent retirement of Lionel Vital following the 2024 season.

"Having played in Houston in the mid-80's with the Houston Gamblers, then having a chance to work with June Jones as the assistant general manager with the 2020 Houston Roughnecks, I can't wait to get back to H-Town and take care of business," said Will Lewis, general manager of the Houston Roughnecks. "I look forward to working alongside Head Coach CJ Johnson to build a competitive roster that our passionate Houston fan base can be excited about!"

Lewis, who most recently worked as the Director of Player Personnel with the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas in 2023, got his start in the front office with the Green Bay Packers, serving as a scout for the 1997 season. He went on to serve multiple roles with the Seattle Seahawks from 1999-2012, including Vice President of Football Operations from 2010-12. He then worked as the Director of Pro Scouting from 2013-17 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Quakertown, Pa. native also served as the General Manager of the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and was the Assistant Director of Pro Personnel with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2020, before joining the Brahmas.

"Will's deep understanding of spring football and previous NFL experience will undoubtedly help develop these players, prepare them for the next level of their career, and position the Roughnecks for a competitive edge this season," said Houston Roughnecks Head Coach CJ Johnson.

Lewis, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in 1980 by the Seahawks, had a playing career that spanned across nine seasons and included stops in the National Football League, United States Football League and Canadian Football League. He also served as a Defensive Assistant with the New York/New Jersey Knights of the World Football League in 1992, and Defensive Secondary Coach with the University of Maine in 1994 and Defensive Assistant Coach with the Atlanta Falcons from 1994-95.

