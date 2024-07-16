Knight Monsters Enter Affiliation Agreement with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights

July 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, Nev. - The Tahoe Knight Monsters announced Tuesday the club has entered an affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights and the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights. The partnership was announced during a special event held at Bally's Lake Tahoe.

"We are very proud to be a part of the Golden Knights and Silver Knights families," Knight Monsters Co-Owner David Hodges said. "Hockey in Nevada has continued to grow over the last seven-plus years and we're excited to get going in late October."

The Golden Knights were founded as an expansion franchise in 2017 and have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in six of seven seasons of existence. Vegas captured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2022-23; they've won three Pacific Division titles and two Western Conference championships.

"Two critical goals in our organization are to develop strong hockey players and grow the game of hockey in Nevada," said Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon. "Our new partnership with Tahoe ensures that our prospects will progress in a first-class environment, and our Hockey Operations personnel will work with a great business staff to bring an exciting product to a new fanbase. We are very pleased to welcome the Knight Monsters here to Nevada."

The Silver Knights began play in the AHL in 2020 and have appeared in the Calder Cup Playoffs in one of their four seasons.

"I'm grateful to be part of the Tahoe Knight Monsters where we hope fans and families can create memories for years to come," Knight Monsters Co-Owner Tim Tebow said. "I love that sports can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact."

With the inclusion of Tahoe, the state of Nevada is now represented in the NHL, AHL and the ECHL. They join Pennsylvania and Québec and as the only current states/provinces with all three directly affiliated.

The Knight Monsters also revealed the franchise's jersey designs and introduced their mascot, Tessie, in reference to the fabled creature residing in Lake Tahoe. Three jerseys (a black primary, a white primary and a gold alternate) have been unveiled, each consisting of unique front and shoulder logos.

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home-opening weekend on October 24 and 25 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.