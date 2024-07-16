Nailers Re-Sign David Jankowski

July 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their third player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward David Jankowski to an ECHL contract.

Jankowski, 27, is coming off of a strong rookie season, as he finished tied for fifth on the club with 37 points, thanks to 11 goals and 26 assists. The 37 points were third most among first year players. David was a key contributor on the power play, as the Nailers finished with a success rate of over 20% for just the fourth time in the last 27 seasons. His five markers on the man advantage ranked tied for second on the team and his 13 power play points were tied for fourth. Some notable games for the forward included a two-goal performance including the game winner on Thanksgiving Eve against Toledo, as well as three-point efforts in triumphs over Reading on January 26th and Cincinnati on March 3rd. Jankowski was the lone Wheeling player to score a shootout goal in 2023-24, and he did so twice - once for a win at Toledo and once in a home defeat against Tulsa. David's success continued into the playoffs, as he notched a point in each of the four wins over Indy in round one.

The native of Dundas, Ontario made his professional debut with the Nailers at the end of the 2022-23 season, and promptly racked up six points in his first seven games. Prior to turning pro, Jankowski played five seasons of college hockey at St. Lawrence University and Michigan Tech. One of Jankowski's best moments in college took place during the 2020-21 campaign, when St. Lawrence captured the ECAC Tournament Championship with back-to-back overtime wins over Colgate and Quinnipiac. David scored the overtime goal to win the title and added an assist earlier in that contest. The following year, he was named team captain, and went on to have his most productive season, as he finished third on the Saints with 16 points. From a personal standpoint, the Jankowski family has been tied to hockey for generations. David's grandfather Lou played in 127 NHL games, his father Len played college hockey at Cornell, and his brother Mark has played in 354 NHL games.

David Jankowski and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.