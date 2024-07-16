Derek Topatigh Returns to the Gladiators

July 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed defenseman Derek Topatigh to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Topatigh, 27, spent this past season with the Wipptal Broncos of the Alps Hockey League, accruing 43 points (8G, 35A) in 40 regular season games. In the postseason, Topatigh recorded eight points (2G, 6A) in 11 games.

"I'm excited to be coming back to Atlanta," Derek Topatigh said. "The Glads have one of the best fan bases in the entire league, and Gas South Arena is a fantastic environment for hockey. We also have some unfinished business to take care of, and I can't wait to hit the ice."

During the 2021-22 campaign, his first of two seasons as Gladiator, the Mississauga, Ontario native posted an impressive 40 point season (13G, 27A). Topatigh continued his outstanding play into the next season, appearing in 65 games and accumulating 38 points (6G, 32A), which earned the right-shot defenseman a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

"Having Topes [Derek Topatigh] back is a huge boost to our group on and off the ice," head coach Derek Nesbitt commented. "He's a great teammate with a strong work ethic and he's a real competitive guy. He was an All-Star for us in 2022-23, and can play in all situations. He's a huge addition to the core of our team."

Prior to turning pro, Topatigh played four seasons at Princeton University, piling up 43 points (15G, 28A) in 129 collegiate contests.

Derek Topatigh joins Eric Neiley as players to have signed with the Gladiators for the 2024-25 season.

