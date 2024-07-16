Padakin Joins the Admirals for the 2024-25 Season

July 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Friday they have signed forward Pavel Padakin to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Padakin, 30, becomes the second player to sign with the Admirals for next season. Josh McDougall officially signed with Norfolk on Monday afternoon.

The Kyiv, Ukraine native returns to the United States for the first time since the 2015-16 season when he suited up for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Reading Royals. Padakin played in 41 games with the Phantoms posting nine points (2g, 7a). In his tenure with the Royals, he finished with 17 points (8g, 9a) in 26 games.

Since then, Padakin has spent his time overseas in Russia, Denmark, and Poland. In 2017-18, he scored 31 points in 53 games with HK Sochi and was named to the KHL All-Star Team.

Last season, Padakin suited up for GKS Tychy in Poland and finished third on the team in points with 30 (11g, 19a).

"I'm very proud to sign a contract with Norfolk Admirals," Padakin said, "I want to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to come play for the team and find a new home. My family and I lost our house and peaceful life that we had in Ukraine due to Russian invasion. I will give my best on and off the ice to make all Admirals fans happy and proud of our team."

"Our coaching staff had a few main targets in roster construction going into this Summer and signing a top-6 forward was one of them," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "With his five-year KHL career, ECHL and AHL experience, and all of the references that spoke so highly about him, it allowed us to pull the trigger on making him an Admiral."

