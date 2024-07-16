Walleye Re-Sign Brandon Kruse for 2024-25 Season

July 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brandon Kruse will return to the Pond, marking his second season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Kruse, a native of Saline, MI, posted a career year for the Fish in 2023-24. Last year, the 25-year-old tallied 54 points (18G, 36A) over 70 games for the Walleye after coming over from the Newfoundland Growlers. The former Las Vegas fifth round selection skated as a +23 for Toledo. He also added another 11 points (4G, 7A) in Toledo's 14 playoff games.

Kruse has played in 142 professional games with all but three of them coming in the ECHL. In his two ECHL seasons between Newfoundland and Toledo, Kruse has collected 98 points (25G, 73A) over 139 games. He added one point (1A) in three AHL games with the Henderson Silver Knights for 99 total pro points (25G, 74A) in 142 games.

Prior to his pro career, Kruse spent four seasons at Bowling Green State University and one season at Boston College, accumulating 168 points (41G, 127A) in 189 collegiate games. His college-best season was 41 points (10G, 31A) in 41 contests during the 2018-2019 campaign, Kruse's second at BGSU.

