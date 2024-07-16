Fleurent Returns to Norfolk for the Upcoming Season

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Tuesday morning they have signed forward Brady Fleurent to a contract for the 2024-25 season.

Fleurent, 30, becomes the third player to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season, joining Josh McDougall and Pavel Padakin.

The Biddeford, Maine native started the 2023-24 season with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) and totaled 19 points in 23 games. After five-game stint with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), he was loaned to Norfolk on January 10, 2024.

Fleurent went on to have his best individual season in the ECHL.

Admirals forward Brady Fleurent celebrates after scoring his fourth goal of the game against the Atlanta Gladiators on March 29, 2024 | Photo: Paul Jensen Some of his notable moments included a six-game point streak from January 19th to 28th (3g and 6a with four multi-point performances), scoring four goals against Atlanta on March 29, and finished third on the team in playoff points with eight (4g, 4a). All told, Fleurent finished the regular season with 29 points (13g, 16a) and a plus-15 rating in 32 games.

"Brady is a cornerstone of our top six forwards and leadership group," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He provides stability in the clutch. He can do it all: power-play, penalty kill, five-on-five, and late game empty-net situations."

Fleurent has played in 154 ECHL games in his career with Norfolk, Adirondack, Atlanta, South Carolina, Wheeling, Rapid City, and Wichita. Before turning pro in 2018-19, he was a standout at the University of New England (NCAA-III). He was a two-time captain and is currently the program's all-time leader in points (181), assists (121), and games played (110).

"Norfolk has a special place in my heart for me and my family," Fleurent said. "It was a no-brainer decision to come back for this upcoming season. I'm excited for what the future holds for this team. We have some unfinished business from last season and I can't wait to get started in October and play in-front of the best fans at the Scope once again."

