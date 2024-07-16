Speedy Forward Logan Cockerill Returns for Second Season with Icemen

July 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Logan Cockerill for the 2024-25 season.

Cockerill, 25, returns to Jacksonville after recording 37 points (10g, 27a) in 63 appearances with the Icemen last season. Cockerill also collected a pair of assists in seven playoff games this past spring.

Prior to his time with the Icemen, Cockerill registered 14 points (7g, 7a) in 31 games for BIK Karlskoga in Sweden during the 2022-23 season. The 5-9. 174-pound forward played five collegiate seasons at Boston University where he accumulated 57 points (24g, 33a) in 134 career games. Cockerill also served as captain for two seasons with the Terriers, while winning a Hockey-East Championship in 2018. In 2017, Cockerill won a gold medal with Team USA in the U18 World Junior Championships.

Cockerill now joins fellow forwards Christopher Brown and Justin McRae on the list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2024-25 season.

