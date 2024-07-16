Rush Sign Goaltender Christian Propp

July 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday the return of goaltender Christian Propp for the 2024-25 season via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment. Propp is the first player announced and signed for the upcoming season as the Rush builds its roster for its 17th season in the Black Hills.

"I am looking forward to my first full season in Rapid City," said Propp. "Although I arrived here during the tail end of last season, I could instantly sense the unique culture that exists within the organization. I am excited to do my part in helping further improve the standard set forth while also competing with my teammates night in and night out."

Propp, 25, signed with the Rush on March 21st and made his debut on March 24th, a home victory over Utah. The rookie immediately became the primary option in net for the final three weeks of the season. Propp played nine games, winning five and posting a 3.35 goals-against average as Rapid City made a strong push at the end of the year.

A native of Milton, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound goaltender played one game with the Wheeling Nailers before signing in Rapid City. Propp brings extensive experience between the pipes, having played collegiately at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, where he competed in 59 games in three years. At the junior level, Propp compiled 162 games over five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League.

"Christian came in at the end of last season after a solid career with Wilfrid Laurier," said Scott Burt, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He was highly recommended, came to us, and flourished. He instantly became a great teammate, worked his tail off, got in the net, and won us some big games. Christian proved he can play in this league, and he wants to establish himself as a starter. It is huge for us to ink him. We are excited for him to join us again and we are looking forward to our goaltending tandem next season."

Propp's winning percentage and goals-against average were the best of any Rush goaltender in the 2023-24 season. During his final collegiate season, Propp led all of Ontario University Athletics (OUA) in total saves and ranked fifth in save percentage.

Great seats are still available for the 2024-25 Rapid City Rush season. Lock in your Mini-Pack or Full-Season Ticket Plan today and take advantage of exclusive perks. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.