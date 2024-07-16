Mariners Reveal First Wave of Promotions

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced ten theme nights for the 2024-2025 season on Tuesday, also revealing the dates of postgame skates and full team autograph sessions. The full theme night schedule, specialty jersey lineup, and list of giveaways will be rolled out later this summer.

The first wave of theme nights for the 2024-2025 season, presented by Hannaford to Go is as follows:

2024-2025 INITIAL THEME NIGHTS

Date Game Time Item

Oct. 18, 2024 7:15 PM Opening Night pres. by Evergreen Credit Union

Oct. 27, 2024 3:00 PM Affiliation Night

Dec. 8, 2024 3:00 PM Teddy Bear Toss pres. by Bath Savings

Dec. 28, 2024 6:00 PM Pajama Party pres. by Oakhurst

Jan. 4, 2025 6:00 PM Throwback Night (specialty jersey)

Jan. 5, 2025 3:00 PM Girls Night Out

Feb. 7, 2025 7:15 PM 207 Day pres. by Eaton Peabody (specialty jersey)

Mar. 7, 2025 7:15 PM Dino Night

Mar. 22, 2025 6:00 PM Best Buddies Night (specialty jersey)

Apr. 13, 2025 3:00 PM Fan Appreciation Night pres. by Venture Solar

List is not the full theme night schedule, all promotions are subject to change

The above list is not the complete list of theme nights, with more returning favorites and brand-new promotions to be revealed as the offseason progresses.

There are two giveaways as part of the initial theme night list: a magnet schedule, presented by Portland North Dental will be given away on Opening Night (Oct. 18) and all through Opening Weekend (Oct. 18-19), while supplies last. There will also be a Mariners pillowcase giveaway for the Pajama Party on Dec. 28. A full list of giveaways and quantities will be revealed later this summer.

Three specialty jerseys have been announced as part of the initial promotional schedule. The Mariners will wear specialty jerseys for Throwback night (Jan. 4), 207 Day (Feb. 7), and Best Buddies Night (Mar. 22). The full specialty jersey lineup will also be revealed later this summer.

Additionally, the Mariners have announced the following dates for postgame open skates and full team autograph sessions:

2024-2025 OPEN SKATES & AUTOGRAPH SESSIONS

Date Game Time Promotion

Oct. 19, 2024 6:00 PM Full Team Autograph Session

Oct. 27, 2024 3:00 PM Open Skate

Nov. 17, 2024 3:00 PM Open Skate

Dec. 8, 2024 3:00 PM Open Skate (w/Santa)

Dec. 31, 2024 1:00 PM Open Skate

Jan. 12, 2025 3:00 PM Open Skate

Mar. 8, 2025 6:00 PM Full Team Autograph Session

Mar. 23, 2025 3:00 PM Open Skate

All promotions are subject to change, player skate to be announced

Fans who wish to participate in open skates must bring their own skates and check them in at the Promotions Port upon passing through the security gates. All fans must also sign a waiver and be checked in by puck drop to reserve a spot in the skate. Each open skate event will begin shortly after the game ends and will last approximately one hour. Children under 12 must wear a helmet while on the ice. Full team autograph sessions will take place in the Saco & Biddeford Savings Hall of Fame Lounge.

"The staff gets asked a lot 'what do you do in the offseason?'," said Mariners President Adam Goldberg. "We are all hard at work making sure the 2024-25 Maine Mariners season is fun, exciting and successful on and off the ice. We have to wait for the on-ice part, but this is a good start to let fans know about some of the fun we have planned. This is just the start and it makes waiting until October even harder."

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for packages or group tickets at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available in September.

