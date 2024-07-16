Komets Add ECHL All-Star
July 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that ECHL All-Star defenseman Kyle Mayhew has agreed to terms for next season. Defenseman Cameron Supryka has re-signed for his second season at the Komet blue line, and forward Tristen Trudel has agreed to a tryout.
Mayhew, 26, appeared in the ECHL All-Star game and was named to the league's All-Rookie Team after a 57-point (15g, 42a) season with the Utah Grizzlies last season. Before turning pro, the Anaheim Hills, California, native played five seasons at the University of Denver.
Supryka, 22, played in 50 games with the Komets last season, netting two goals and eight assists. The Belleville, Ontario, native also played in seven games with the hometown Senators of the AHL.
Trudel, 21, a Peoria, Illinois, native won the SPHL championship with the Rivermen last season. Before turning pro, the 6'5 forward played in 143 games in the NA3HL with the Peoria Mustangs, racking up 144 points (81g, 63a) and 667 penalty minutes.
McFaul agrees to contract- Defenseman Dustyn McFaul, whose rights were acquired from Florida in the trade that sent Matt Wedman to the Everblades, has agreed to a contract for next season and has been added to the pre-season roster.
The Komet roster now consists of forwards Anthony Petruzzelli, Jack Gorniak, Ethan Keppen, Nolan Volcan, Austen Swankler, Randy Hernandez, Filip Fornåå Svensson, Nick Deakin-Poot, Tristen Trudel. Defenseman: Noah Ganske, Mitch Andres, Martin Haš, Kyle Mayhew, Cameron Supryka, Dustyn McFaul
