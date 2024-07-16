Komets Add ECHL All-Star

July 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that ECHL All-Star defenseman Kyle Mayhew has agreed to terms for next season. Defenseman Cameron Supryka has re-signed for his second season at the Komet blue line, and forward Tristen Trudel has agreed to a tryout.

Mayhew, 26, appeared in the ECHL All-Star game and was named to the league's All-Rookie Team after a 57-point (15g, 42a) season with the Utah Grizzlies last season. Before turning pro, the Anaheim Hills, California, native played five seasons at the University of Denver.

Supryka, 22, played in 50 games with the Komets last season, netting two goals and eight assists. The Belleville, Ontario, native also played in seven games with the hometown Senators of the AHL.

Trudel, 21, a Peoria, Illinois, native won the SPHL championship with the Rivermen last season. Before turning pro, the 6'5 forward played in 143 games in the NA3HL with the Peoria Mustangs, racking up 144 points (81g, 63a) and 667 penalty minutes.

McFaul agrees to contract- Defenseman Dustyn McFaul, whose rights were acquired from Florida in the trade that sent Matt Wedman to the Everblades, has agreed to a contract for next season and has been added to the pre-season roster.

The Komet roster now consists of forwards Anthony Petruzzelli, Jack Gorniak, Ethan Keppen, Nolan Volcan, Austen Swankler, Randy Hernandez, Filip Fornåå Svensson, Nick Deakin-Poot, Tristen Trudel. Defenseman: Noah Ganske, Mitch Andres, Martin Haš, Kyle Mayhew, Cameron Supryka, Dustyn McFaul

Keep checking Komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. For more information, visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.