Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the ECHL's Florida Everblades entered a multi-year affiliation agreement with NHL's St. Louis Blues, three American Indoor Football teams joined the National Arena League, and the BIG3 added an expansion team to Detroit for the 2025 season. Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Indoor Football League, Arena Football League, Canadian Football League, BIG3, Women's National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Canadian Premier League, USL Super League, International League, Southern League, Premier Lacrosse League, Major League Rugby and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Florida Everblades announced that they have entered into a multi-year affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues. The Everblades will serve as an affiliate for the Blues and their primary developmental affiliate, the American Hockey League's Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds, starting with the 2024-25 season. "This affiliation with the St. Louis Blues is incredibly exciting for the Everblades organization and me personally," said Everblades owner David Hoffmann, a Missouri native. "Having the opportunity to partner with a team from my home state, a team with such a rich history and passionate fanbase, is truly special. "Our new affiliation with the Everblades marks a great addition to our organizational system," said Kevin Maxwell, General Manager of the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. "The franchise has captured three consecutive Kelly Cup Championships and will provide an excellent environment for our prospects to continue in their professional development."

The Tahoe Knight Monsters announced the team's first player signing in club history by agreeing to terms with veteran forward Anthony Collins for the 2024-25 season. Collins, 34, joins the Knight Monsters after registering 11 points (3g, 8a) in 59 games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates last season. The 6-4, 216-pound winger also led the Ghost Pirates in penalty minutes last season with 140. Today's announcement reunites Collins with Knight Monsters Head Coach Alex Loh, who coached Collins in Savannah this past year. "We are thrilled to have Anthony join us in Tahoe," said Loh. "He exemplifies everything we want our players to be both on and off the ice. Anthony is a great leader, which will help bring the team together for a successful inaugural season. Anthony has been a fan favorite everywhere he has played, and we fully expect the Tahoe fans to embrace him this season and beyond."

American Hockey League

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced that Manny Malhotra has been hired as the new head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks. Malhotra replaces Jeremy Colliton who was named the second head coach in Abbotsford franchise history in July of 2022. "Bringing in someone who is familiar with the organization is a big win for us," said Allvin. "Manny's experience in hockey development and coaching has prepared him really well for this head coaching opportunity. We look forward to working with him and providing our staff in Abbotsford all the support they need to continue to develop our players." Malhotra has spent the past four seasons working as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs after joining Toronto at the start of the 2020 NHL Season. Before that, the Mississauga Ontario native also spent time on the Canucks coaching staff working as a development coach in 2016-17 and as an assistant coach from 2017 to 2020.

The Bakersfield Condors announced that head coach Colin Chaulk and assistant coach Keith McCambridge have signed extensions to remain in their current positions. Video Coordinator Kris Horn has also re-signed with the team. Goaltending coach Sylvain Rodrigue and assistant coach Nate DiCasmirro have both mutually agreed to part ways with the organization to pursue other opportunities. The team has begun the process to fill those two positions. Chaulk, 47, returns for his third full season as head coach and fourth overall in the organization. In two-plus seasons at the helm, Chaulk has led the Condors to a 95-70-13 (.570) record, three postseason berths, and the team's first series sweep in 2022. Under his leadership, the team had their best power play percentage (20.6%) in nine American Hockey League campaigns, finishing fifth this past season.

Professional Women's Hockey League

"I think if people can fall in love with our game...they will continue to push our game forward and help inspire little girls to play in the PWHL when they get older." Billie Jean King MVP, Natalie Spooner, hopes to continue building the game and inspiring the next generation.

North American Hockey League

The Anchorage Wolverines and the Municipality of Anchorage are excited to share the Sullivan Arena will once again house hockey as the new home ice to the Anchorage Wolverines. After maximizing the Ben Boeke for the past three seasons, the Wolverines are honored to be Anchorage's first team back on the Sully's ice. "When we formed the Wolverines several years ago, the plan was to play at the Sullivan Arena. We are excited to be able make the announcement today that on October 11, and for the balance of the 2024-25 season, we will play at Sullivan Arena," Aaron Schutt, a co-owner of the Anchorage Wolverines said. "At the Sully, we will be able to grow our fan base and offer more amenities that only the Sullivan Arena can provide in Anchorage." The Sullivan Arena is a historic landmark for hockey in Alaska, having been home to the Alaska Aces from 1986-2017. We are excited to represent the hockey legacy that runs so deeply through the Sullivan Arena.

Western Hockey League

Kelowna Rockets standout Tij Iginla has put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level deal with the Utah Hockey Club, the team announced Thursday. Iginla made history in June as the first draft pick in Utah franchise history when the club selected him sixth overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He's also the highest-drafted forward in Kelowna Rockets history. The 6-foot, 192-pound forward put up 47 goals and 37 assists for 84 points and a +17 rating in 64 games in his sophomore WHL season.

The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce the hiring of Don Nachbaur as the team's new head coach. Nachbaur joins the club from a three-year stint in the Calgary Flames organization, serving as an American Hockey League assistant coach with the Calgary Wranglers, and previously the Stockton Heat. "I am very grateful for the opportunity presented to me by the Wenatchee Wild, and look forward to being back in the Western Hockey League," said Nachbaur. "I would like to thank the team's owners, Mr. & Mrs. White, and general manager Bliss Littler for entrusting me to take the Wild into the future. I've known Bliss for many years and respect his passion, knowledge, and leadership within the game. With this said, I am very excited to be a member of the Wenatchee community and looking forward to working with Bliss, the players, and staff. Our fans will be proud of the commitment we make toward being a hardworking, competitive and entertaining team."

FOOTBALL

National Arena League

After completing their eighth season of play, the National Arena League is proud to announce that the American Indoor Football league will join the NAL for the 2025 season. This includes the Corpus Christi Tritons, the Harrisburg Stampede and the 2024 AIF Champion, Columbus Lions, who finished the 2024 season undefeated. The Columbus Lions return to the National Arena League, originally joining in 2017. They will join the existing six NAL teams, including the Wheeling Miners, who announced their move to the NAL last month and recently won the AAL2 Championship and were undefeated. The move brings NAL membership to nine teams for the 2025 season, which would mark the largest field of teams ever participating in the NAL. Returning to the National Arena League are the defending NAL Champion, the Omaha Beef, Sioux City Bandits, Carolina Cobras, Colorado Spartans, and Idaho Horsemen. NAL Commissioner Todd Walkenhorst feels that the recent additions are a strong addition to the league. "We are happy to add these teams to the National Arena League, as these teams represent some great markets, fan bases, ownerships, coaches and players," Walkenhorst said. "It's also a great testament to the job Brandon Ikard did this season with the AIF. Putting all of our teams together will undoubtedly create a stronger league for all of us in 2025 and beyond."

The Carolina Cobras are proud to announce that they have extended their contract with the 2024 NAL Coach of the Year Brandon Negron who successfully completed his first season as the head coach of the Carolina Cobras. Under Coach Negron the Cobras finished 6-4, one win shy of a 2024 Championship berth. Under Coach Negron, the Cobras also had one of the best home records in the NAL, an impressive 5-1 home record in the Snake Pit. Coaches efforts off the field were also recognized as he served in the teams front office and helped the team win the National Arena League's Best Community Relations award for the 2024 season. "2024 didn't end the way myself, our players and our staff thought it should. While I'm thankful to have been named NAL Coach of the Year, there is only one trophy we want in Carolina. I'm thankful that ownership is giving me another year to right the ship. We are going to make some changes across the board that I believe will ensure we achieve our championship goal in 2025!" - said Coach Negron.

Indoor Football League

IFL Plays of the Week 17

Arena Football League

It was a barn burner at MVP Arena. The Albany Firebirds secured their trip to ArenaBowl XXXIII at the American Dream with their victory over the Salina Liberty. The final score of 80-59 is not enough to know how close this game truly was. Salina played with a fury that would not be stopped until late into the second half.

Billings Outlaws' Bailey Giffen kicks the game winning 39-yard field goal for them to advance to ArenaBowl XXXIII

Canadian Football League

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced that the organization and Bill Manning, who served as President of Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, have mutually agreed to part ways effective today. "On behalf of MLSE's Board of Directors and the entire organization, we want to thank Bill for his many contributions in his nearly nine years with the company," said MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley. "Bill will always be an important part of the championship history for both clubs, but as we evaluate the path ahead, and measure against our ambition to consistently deliver contending teams, it was determined that a new direction was required. Bill is a very accomplished team executive, and a good man, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future." As part of the transition, Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez and Toronto Argonauts General Manager Michael Clemons will report directly to Pelley.

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 6, 2024

Donnovan Bennett and guest co-host Luca Celebre break down the Alouettes' historic winning streak and why they have been successful so far this season. Montreal seems unstoppable right now, so who will be the team to break their streak?

BASKETBALL

BIG3

GameAbove Sports, a sports-focused business development and strategic investment entity announces the purchase of the fourth BIG3 franchise with plans to base the team in Detroit representing the State of Michigan for the 2025 season. The GameAbove Sports ownership group led by Founder and Chairman Keith J. Stone consists of individuals with deep connections to the region and robust acumen in operations, business, basketball, and sports; including Detroit pro sports notables NBA Hall of Famer and BIG3 Coach George Gervin and two-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl Champion T.J. Lang, as well as Joe Januszewski, Karen LeVert, Dan McClory, Skyler Stone, Corey Welch and co-founder of Born in Detroit apparel Anthony Tomey. Former NBA point guard Earl Boykins will also be involved with the organization. "The entire team at GameAbove and I are thrilled to bring a BIG3 franchise to the Motor City," said Gervin. "My experience as part of the BIG3 these past few seasons has shown me that the league is at the forefront of 3-on-3 basketball's increasing growth and global traction. Detroit's rich sports history makes it a fantastic market for the BIG3; get ready for next summer!"

Women's National Basketball Association

Best of WNBA: Week 7

NBA G League

The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have named Matt MacDonald as general manager. MacDonald joins Head Coach Mfon Udofia in leading the organization's development efforts on Long Island. "We are excited to have Matt step into this role and lead our G League program with the Long Island Nets," said Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks. "Since starting out in our front office, Matt has continually been elevated into a variety of positions spanning both player personnel and administration and has proven to have the acumen and diverse skillset required to thrive with each opportunity. Matt and Mfon have been instrumental in shaping our vision for the Brooklyn and Long Island Nets development program and we are confident the pair will continue to provide our players with the tools needed to maximize their talents."

Ryan Ermanni sat down with Anthony Tomey, the co-owner of Born in Detroit and TJ Lang, former Lions offensive lineman, to talk about the BIG3 Basketball franchise's expansion into Detroit.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

The best 2024 season plays of LA Galaxy's MLS All-Star Riqui Puig!

National Women's Soccer League

Major League Soccer announced that Houston Dash forward Diana Ordonez will compete at the upcoming MLS All-Star Skills Challenge as part of the festivities for the MLS All-Star Game in Columbus Ohio. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 23 and fans can follow the action live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Ordonez is the only NWSL player to compete at the upcoming MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and this is the first edition of the competition to feature a mixed roster. The Dash forward will compete in five different challenges, including shooting, touch, cross & volley, passing and crossbar. The MLS All-Star delegation will face Alicia Cervantes from Chivas de Guadalajara and the LIGA MX roster in four competitions. The current series between MLS and LIGA MX is tied at one victory for each league following the first two years of the competition.

The Chicago Red Stars announced the signing of Canadian Women's National Team (CANWNT) midfielder, Julia Grosso, to a three-year contract through the 2026 season. Having recently been named to the Canadian Women's Olympic Soccer Team roster, Grosso will join the Red Stars in market following the Olympics and receipt of her P-1 Visa. "I'm happy to welcome Julia to Chicago," said Chicago Red Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Julia's experience with Juventus FC, and internationally with Canada, will be a crucial addition to our midfield. Her background with a top European club, combined with her knowledge of North American soccer, will help strengthen the backbone of our team as we strive to reach new heights." "I'm thrilled to be joining the Red Stars and can't wait to hit the field every weekend and give it my all," said Grosso. "I've heard that Red Star fans are super passionate, so I'm excited to be a part of that. I'm looking forward to playing alongside the talented players in Chicago for the rest of the season and beyond!"

Portland Thorns FC have announced the signing of Australian 2023 FIFA Best Goalkeeper finalist Mackenzie Arnold through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027. Arnold will join the Thorns following the completion of her time at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, and is eligible for competition once the secondary-transfer window opens, pending receipt of her ITC and P-1 visa.

Since the beginning, this Club has prioritized competition across all our positions, aiming to create teams that can compete each and every year at the highest level and win championships, General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc said. Mackenzie is someone we identified earlier this year as a player that could help elevate our goalkeeper group. She is a highly decorated international goalkeeper, with experience on the world's biggest stages. We believe her addition will make our goalkeeper unit stronger, our team better and help us achieve our championship winning goals.

On the 25th anniversary of the 1999 Women's World Cup win, retired soccer legend Brandi Chastain reflects on the iconic victory. She discusses the current Olympic team roster and her new role as co-founder of Bay Area FC.

Canadian Premier League

Highlights from Week 14 of the CPL season

USL Super League

Power FC have announced the appointment of Zaneta Wyne as the first assistant coach under Head Coach Frederic Brillant. The 33-year-old finished her 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season with Racing Louisville before moving overseas in the Fall as a player-coach with Al-Qadisiah FC in the Saudi Women's Premier League last season where she led the team in both goals and assists. Wyne has had an illustrious nine-year professional career across Europe, USA and Saudi Arabia that also includes 18 appearances in 2021 - 2022 for West Ham United Women in the Women's Super League, the top division in the United Kingdom. Wyne, who earned a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) B Coaching License, is the first addition to Brillant's coaching staff. "We are getting a young and highly motivated coach in Zaneta," Frederic Brillant, Power FC Head Coach, said. "She is beyond impressive and last year she was in a player-coach role in Saudi Arabia where she led the team to a third-place finish while scoring eight goals. She is making her transition to being a full-time coach now and is passionate about this next step in her career. I am thrilled to add her to our coaching staff, and I think she will be an excellent coach and role model for our players."

Carolina Ascent FC kicks off their first season with a jersey reveal

Julie Mackin just signed with Lexington FC for the inaugural USL Super League season and said it was a little girl's dream come true.

BASEBALL

International League

White Sox No. 1 prospect Colson Montgomery has a three-hit night, driving in three runs for Triple-A Charlotte

Southern League

Rays No. 2 prospect Carson Williams slugs his 14th homer of the year for Double-A Montgomery

Brewers No. 2 prospect Jacob Misiorowski collects10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings for Double-A Biloxi

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

All-Star Weekend in Louisville, KY was full of unreal goals, assists, and more! Relive them all in our Top 10 Highlights.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Bolstering the middle of the court, the Grand Rapids Rise have signed 6-foot-3 middle blocker Alison Ali Bastianelli for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. It's a homecoming of sorts for the Marysville, Michigan, native, who played last season with the San Diego Mojo and was the League's best blocker by averaging 1.02 blocks per set. I decided to join the Rise because I felt it was time for me to come home, Bastianelli said. I'm a Michigan native and have so much pride being from here. I wanted a chance to represent the state I'm from, at the highest level competing for a championship. I'm very excited to work with the staff and get to know the Grand Rapids community.

San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed outside hitter Rosir Calderón for the 2025 season, the team announced on Monday. Calderón has played professionally for 13 years, most recently with AEK Athens V.C. from 2022-24. She was a member of the Cuban National Team that won bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics. "Rosir is a distinguished athlete and Olympic MVP who brings an unparalleled level of leadership, experience, and a winning mentality to our team," said San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "She has competed on the biggest of stages in our sport, showcasing her dynamic talent. Rosir is sure to bring a depth and consistency that will be invaluable both on and off the court. She is a versatile player and I look forward to her contributions making a significant impact in our quest to make another championship run."

Major League Rugby

The 2024 MLR Playoffs kicks off July 20 - 21, featuring eight teams for the first time in the league's history. Four teams from each conference will compete in three rounds of exciting playoff rugby, all fighting for the coveted MLR Shield. San Diego will host the 2024 MLR Championship in the world-class Snapdragon Stadium, where a weekend of fan-centered entertainment will complement top-tier play on the pitch.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 11 of the 2024 UFA regular season!

