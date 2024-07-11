Long Island Nets Name Matt Macdonald as General Manager

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have named Matt MacDonald as general manager. MacDonald joins Head Coach Mfon Udofia in leading the organization's development efforts on Long Island.

"We are excited to have Matt step into this role and lead our G League program with the Long Island Nets," said Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks. "Since starting out in our front office, Matt has continually been elevated into a variety of positions spanning both player personnel and administration and has proven to have the acumen and diverse skillset required to thrive with each opportunity. Matt and Mfon have been instrumental in shaping our vision for the Brooklyn and Long Island Nets development program and we are confident the pair will continue to provide our players with the tools needed to maximize their talents."

MacDonald becomes the fourth general manager in franchise history after spending the past two seasons as Long Island's assistant general manager. The Buffalo, N.Y., native originally joined the Nets during the 2018-19 season as a basketball operations assistant before spending two seasons (2020-22) as a scouting operations coordinator. Prior to beginning his professional career, MacDonald played two collegiate seasons (2013-15) at Fairleigh Dickinson before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania, where he was named team captain for his final two seasons (2016-18) and earned a bachelor's degree in economic history.

